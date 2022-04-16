Leinster will travel to face Leicester in the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leicester 27 (56)

Clermont 17 (27)

LEICESTER WILL HOST Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in what could be the tie of the round.

The English Premiership leaders will clash with Leo Cullen’s side at Welford Road on the weekend of 6/7/8 May after seeing off Clermont in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie this evening. Leicester had carried a 19-point advantage into the game after last weekend’s comprehensive first-leg win in France.

Steve Borthwick’s impressive Tigers side will give Leinster a very tough test of their quality after Cullen’s men blasted past Connacht in the second leg of their own Round of 16 match-up yesterday in Dublin.

Leicester have won all six of their games in the Champions Cup this season, albeit one of them was a cancelled match awarded in their favour, while they sit top of the Premiership table having won 17 of their 20 games so far.

Leinster boss Cullen spent two seasons playing for the Tigers from 2005 to 2007 before returning to his native province to help them towards major success.

At Welford Road today, Hanro Liebenberg, Matt Scott, and Freddie Steward scored tries for Tigers, while they were also awarded a penalty try and George Ford kicked five points.

Alivereti Raka and Fritz Lee scored Clermont’s tries in a game that featured two yellow cards for the French side and a red for Leicester’s Ollie Chessum.