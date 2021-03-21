BE PART OF THE TEAM

Leicester knock Man United out of FA Cup and reach semi-finals for first time since 1982

The Foxes now face Southampton in the last four.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 7:01 PM
15 minutes ago 2,204 Views 15 Comments
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Manchester United's Harry Maguire battle for the ball.
Image: PA
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Manchester United's Harry Maguire battle for the ball.
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Manchester United's Harry Maguire battle for the ball.
Image: PA

LEICESTER CITY HAVE knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup, and reached the semi-finals for the first time in 39 years.

The Foxes dominated at the King Power Stadium and were deserved 3-1 winners in Brendan Rodgers’ 100th game in charge.

The excellent Kelechi Iheanacho was on the double, his opener putting the hosts into the lead with 24 minutes on the clock. Mason Greenwood equalised for United, leaving it 1-1 at the break, before Youri Tielemans and Iheanacho sealed the victory.

Leicester — in the last four for the first time since 1982 — now face Southamptonat Wembley Stadium next month, while Manchester City face Chelsea in the other clash.

It came as Leicester’s first win over United since 2014, and ended the Red Devils’ 29-game domestic unbeaten away run.

- More to follow…

About the author
Press Association

