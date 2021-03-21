Man City and Chelsea to face off after FA Cup semi-final draw made

MANCHESTER CITY AND Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup semi-finals after the last-four draw was made.

Meanwhile, the winner of Leicester and Manchester United will meet Southampton.

The draw was made on BBC at half time of the United and Leicester clash — the hosts have just taken a 2-1 lead at the King Power Stadium.

Dion Dublin conducted the draw alongside Gary Lineker.

Semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 17/18 April at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal are the reigning champions, with Chelsea finalists in 2020 and City the 2018/19 winners. The Blues beat United in the previous decider.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Fixtures to be played 17/18 April at Wembley Stadium

Leicester / Manchester United v Southampton

Chelsea v Manchester City.