Rangers fall to Braga, Leicester frustrated by PSV in Europa Conference League

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 in their Europa League quarter-final tie in Portugal.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 in their Europa League quarter-final tie in Portugal.

RANGERS REQUIRE AN Ibrox comeback to keep their Europa League hopes alive following a 1-0 defeat by Braga in their quarter-final clash in Portugal.

The Light Blues enjoyed some good fortune in the first half when the home side hit the post and had the ball in the net only for a VAR check to rule the goal out but eventually Spanish striker Abel Ruiz opened the scoring in the 40th minute and it proved to be the difference.

Following their defeat to Celtic last Sunday which left them six points behind the Hoops at the top of the cinch Premiership, the Light Blues now need some inspiration to grab a last-four spot in Europe.

After three losses in their last four outings, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side are not in the best of form but will go into the second leg in Govan next Thursday, following the final pre-split fixture against St Mirren on Sunday, knowing they need a step up in quality.

Elsewhere, Leicester missed chance to take control of their Europa Conference League quarter-final after drawing 0-0 with PSV.

Advertisement

The Foxes head to Eindhoven next week without a precious advantage following an even and competitive first leg at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes hit the bar and Kelechi Iheanacho missed a golden first-half chance to give Leicester crucial breathing space.

Ultimately the Foxes were left frustrated in a combative encounter, although they needed Kasper Schmeichel to bail them out early when he saved from Mario Gozte.

Leicester’s last European quarter-final was their 2017 Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid. Then, they gallantly bowed out 2-1 on aggregate after two gutsy performances and this time they go to Eindhoven with the tie delicately poised.

Five years ago they were defiant in the face of the footballing elite and, after a disappointing early exit from the Europa League in December, the Foxes are three games away from their first European final.

They face a team second in the Eredivisie, but outgoing PSV boss Roger Schmidt, who will be replaced by Ruud Van Nistelrooy in the summer, insisted pre-match his side could not match Leicester’s individual talent.

Meanwhile, Norwegians Bodo/Glimt grabbed a late 2-1 win over Roma tonight.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Bodo/Glimt, who inflicted a stunning 6-1 defeat on Jose Mourinho’s side in the group stage, battled back from a goal down to beat the Italian giants again.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead just before half-time as the visitors looked to extend a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

But Ulrik Saltnes bundled in an equaliser for the home side before the hour mark.

Pellegrini had an effort ruled out for offside with 15 minutes remaining and Roma suffered another setback in the 89th minute.

Hugo Vetlesen got to Amahl Pellegrino’s free-kick first and nodded a dramatic winner past away goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Roma substitute Eldor Shomurodov had a late chance to level, but he headed narrowly over the crossbar.