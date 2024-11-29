Leicester confirm Ruud Van Nistelrooy as new manager

LEICESTER’S NEW MANAGER Ruud van Nistelrooy said he was “proud and excited” to take charge of the Premier League club.

The 48-year-old former PSV Eindhoven boss has signed a deal until 2027 to replace Steve Cooper, who was sacked by the Foxes last week.

The Dutchman told Leicester’s official website: “I’m proud, I’m excited.

“Everybody that I speak to about Leicester City Football Club is enthusiastic, has great stories about the quality of the people working at the club.

“The supporters, also of course, the recent history of the club is impressive. I’m dead excited to start and to get to know everyone and give everything I can for the football club.”

Van Nistelrooy, who will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday, revealed Enzo Maresca gave Leicester a glowing endorsement after speaking to the former manager before accepting the role.

“I have to say, when the interest came, the first one I called was Enzo,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“He was so positive about it. He absolutely loved his time. When you hear these things, it’s a club you want to be a part of.

“Obviously, with the interest coming, I phoned him and I asked him more detailed questions about the club, the structures, the people that work there, the squad, the stadium, the fans, the town, the surroundings.

“It was a fantastic conversation. It’s always a pleasure to talk to him.”

Van Nistelrooy has only been out of work a couple of weeks after leaving Manchester United following a four-game spell as interim manager, taking the reins after Erik ten Hag’s exit, having joined in the summer as a coach.

The former United, Real Madrid and Netherlands striker said he was impressed with the depth of Leicester’s squad and excited to team up with skipper Jamie Vardy.

Van Nistelrooy added: “There are two players in every position of good quality.

“There’s young, emerging talents, with very experienced players and, obviously, the captain, Jamie Vardy, has the most experience and the character.

“He’s the face of the football club. As a former striker, I can’t wait to work together with him as well.”

Van Nistelrooy takes up his second first-team managerial position, having previously been in charge of PSV in 2022/23, guiding them to the KNVB Cup.

He will take on a watching brief for Saturday’s trip to Brentford, with first-team coach Ben Dawson having led training all week, but will be in charge for Tuesday’s home clash against West Ham.

Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “It is my pleasure to welcome Ruud to Leicester City.

“He joins a club with a rich history, passionate supporters, and a talented squad, and we are all excited to see the impact he can have as we embark on this new chapter together.

“Ruud’s experience, knowledge, and winning mentality will undoubtedly bring great value to us, and we look forward to supporting him in achieving success for our fans and our club.”

Cooper was sacked after only 12 games in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which left Leicester 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.