Ringrose returns to starting side for Leinster's URC semi-final against Bulls

GARRY RINGROSE WILL make his long-awaited return from injury as he starts for Leinster against the Bulls in tomorrow’s URC semi-final at Loftus Versfeld (KO: 3pm, RTÉ1, Premier Sports 1).

The centre has been out for the province since January with a shoulder injury, and comes into the side at 13, with Robbie Henshaw moving inside to 12.

Lock James Ryan captains the team.

Jimmy O’Brien continues at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe named on the wings.

Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park continue their partnership at half-back. The pack is unchanged from last week’s win against Ulster as Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong continue in the front row.

Joe McCarthy joins Ryan once more in the second row, while Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris complete the front eight.

Among the replacements, Jack Conan returns after missing last weekend’s win, while Jamie Osborne moves to the bench following Ringrose’s return.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan (Capt)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Jamie Osborne

Ref: Sam Grove-White (SRU)