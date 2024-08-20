Leinster to host Champions Cup pool games at the Aviva

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that the Aviva Stadium will host their home Champions Cup pool games against Clermont in December and Bath in January.

With the RDS undergoing development and unavailable for the 2024/25 season, the Lansdowne Road venue will play host to the majority of Leinster’s home games this season.

Croke Park is also available to the eastern province and Leinster will welcome Munster to GAA Headquarters in October.

But Leo Cullen’s side will play their two Champions Cup pool-stage home fixtures — against Clermont on 14 December and against Bath on 18 January — at the Aviva.

Leinster have been drawn alongside La Rochelle, Clermont, Bath and Bristol in this season’s pool stage.

They’ll open their campaign away to Pat Lam’s Bristol at Ashton Gate on Sunday 8 December before welcoming Clermont to the Aviva the following Saturday, 14 December.

Leinster will then travel back to Stade Marcel Deflandre to meet recent rivals La Rochelle on Sunday 12 January and will round off their pool stage at home to Bath on Saturday 18 January.

Leinster’s Champions Cup pool-stage fixtures

Sunday, 8 December: Bristol Bears v Leinster Rugby, Ashton Gate, 5.30pm

Saturday, 14 December: Leinster Rugby v Clermont Auvergne, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday, 12 January: La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 9.00pm

Saturday, 18 January: Leinster Rugby v Bath Rugby, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm