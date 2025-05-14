Ulster confirm signing of props Sam Crean and Rory McGuire

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of two new props from this summer.

Sam Crean will join the province on a permanent basis from Saracens after making two appearances as short-term injury cover earlier in the season.

Leinster academy graduate Rory McGuire has featured eight times under Leo Cullen and will also be reunited with head coach Richie Murphy having been a member of the Ireland U20 side that won the Grand Slam in 2022.

“We are delighted to be bringing in both Rory and Sam this summer. Both are talented props at good age profiles to develop as players and add competition to our squad,” Ulster Rugby’s general manager, Bryn Cunningham, said.

“Rory is a big, physical tighthead prop who will be pushing hard for his opportunity to play more senior rugby.

“Richie knows him well from Ireland U20s and we think he is an exciting prospect, who is eager to kick on under Jimmy Duffy.

“Sam, after a brief stint earlier this season on loan during which he really impressed the coaches, can hopefully hit the ground running and really challenge both Eric and Callum for the number one jersey.”