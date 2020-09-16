Leinster will be at home again if they reach the Champions Cup semi-finals

EPCR HAS ANNOUNCED that both 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals will take place on Saturday 26 September.
Leinster will have home advantage again for the semi-finals if they beat Saracens in this weekend’s quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.
Leo Cullen’s men are in line to meet the winners of the Clermont v Racing 92 quarter-final in the last four of the competition.
EPCR has confirmed that Virgin Media and Channel 4 will both screen Leinster’s possible semi-final clash on free-to-air TV.
Ulster must overcome Toulouse in France this weekend to reach the semi-finals, where they would either have home advantage against Northampton or travel again to take on the Exeter Chiefs.
Should Ulster win in Toulouse on Sunday, they would be facing into a six-day turnaround before their semi-final, as would their opposition.
That second semi-final will be screened on BT Sport in Ireland and the UK.
EPCR’s statement confirms that the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals “on an exceptional basis to facilitate the conclusion of the season.”
The rankings from number one to eight are as follows: Leinster, Exeter, Toulouse, Clermont, Racing, Ulster, Northampton, Saracens.
Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup semi-finals will take place on Friday 25 September [KO 7.45pm Irish time] and Saturday 26 September [KO 8pm Irish time].
Champions Cup semi-finals 2019/20:
Both on Saturday 26 September
SF 1: Winner Leinster/Saracens v winner Clermont/Racing
Kick-off: 1.00pm irish time
TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media
SF 2: Winner Exeter/Northampton v winner Toulouse/Ulster
Kick-off: 3.30pm Irish time
TV: BT Sport.
