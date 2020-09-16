Leinster will be at home again if they reach the Champions Cup semi-finals

EPCR HAS ANNOUNCED that both 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals will take place on Saturday 26 September.

Leinster will have home advantage again for the semi-finals if they beat Saracens in this weekend’s quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen’s men are in line to meet the winners of the Clermont v Racing 92 quarter-final in the last four of the competition.

EPCR has confirmed that Virgin Media and Channel 4 will both screen Leinster’s possible semi-final clash on free-to-air TV.

Leinster are aiming to win their fifth Champions Cup title. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ulster must overcome Toulouse in France this weekend to reach the semi-finals, where they would either have home advantage against Northampton or travel again to take on the Exeter Chiefs.

Should Ulster win in Toulouse on Sunday, they would be facing into a six-day turnaround before their semi-final, as would their opposition.

That second semi-final will be screened on BT Sport in Ireland and the UK.

EPCR’s statement confirms that the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals “on an exceptional basis to facilitate the conclusion of the season.”

The rankings from number one to eight are as follows: Leinster, Exeter, Toulouse, Clermont, Racing, Ulster, Northampton, Saracens.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup semi-finals will take place on Friday 25 September [KO 7.45pm Irish time] and Saturday 26 September [KO 8pm Irish time].

Champions Cup semi-finals 2019/20:

Both on Saturday 26 September

SF 1: Winner Leinster/Saracens v winner Clermont/Racing

Kick-off: 1.00pm irish time

TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media

SF 2: Winner Exeter/Northampton v winner Toulouse/Ulster

Kick-off: 3.30pm Irish time

TV: BT Sport.