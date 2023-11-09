Leinster announce Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as co-captains

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that Garry Ringrose and James Ryan will be co-captains for the 2023/2024 season.

The news comes as the pair returned to training this week, taking over the leadership position from the retiring Johnny Sexton.

“We are delighted to announce James and Garry as Leinster’s Co-Captains for season 23/24,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said following the announcement.

“They have both been key figures for Leinster Rugby in recent times and have both led the team incredibly well at different points.

“They have shown a deep understanding of what it means to represent Leinster on and off the field and we believe their joint captaincy will inspire the squad and help drive us to new heights.”

Ringrose made his Leinster debut in September 2015 against Cardiff Blues before making his Irish bow just over a year later against Canada.

So far, he was won four Pro14 titles and a Champions Cup with Leinster, as well as two Six Nations titles with Ireland. He previously captained the province in the 2020 Pro14 final against Ulster.

Ryan’s Leinster debut was against the Dragons in 2017, having already made his full Ireland debut on the 2017 summer tour against USA. He would finish out his debut season as a double-winner with Leinster, having won the Pro14 and the Champions Cup titles, and as a Grand Slam winner with Ireland.

