20-year-old Leinster pair set for debuts as Connacht look for upset at the RDS

WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 cases in both the Leinster and Connacht squads this week, there were fears that this inter-provincial clash would be the latest Guinness Pro14 postponement but it has been given the green light and should be an entertaining encounter.

Andy Friend’s westerners have had a frustrating run of three consecutive defeats and things seem unlikely to be much easier at the RDS this evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, with deferred coverage on TG4 from 8pm].

Connacht will feel they could have taken much more from their recent losses against Racing 92, Bristol, and Ulster but Leinster won’t be in any mood to allow them to get 2021 underway with a momentum-boosting derby victory.

Leinster are firm favourites but the neutrals will hope this fixture is similar to the one we saw between the two provinces at the RDS back in December 2018, a thrilling affair that ended with the home side 33-29 winners.

Leo Cullen’s men didn’t play last weekend due to the postponement of their scheduled clash with Munster, but they have been in machine-like form this season with nine bonus-point wins from nine games in all competitions.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton returns at out-half for Leinster due to Ciarán Frawley being ruled out with injury late this week, so Luke McGrath keeps the Leinster captaincy as initially planned.

The backline outside Sexton contains two exciting young talents in 20-year-old fullback Max O’Reilly and right wing Andrew Smith, both of whom are set for their senior debuts.

O’Reilly and Smith were playing for the Ireland U20s earlier this year and only joined the full Leinster academy in the summer but Cullen and Stuart Lancaster clearly believe they can make an impact in the Pro14.

The Leinster pack has experience and dynamism, with 21-year-old Ryan Baird moving to blindside flanker, while Ed Byrne and Jack Conan are set for their returns from injury off the bench.

Ben O'Donnell is set for his Connacht debut. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht have a possible debutant of their own off the bench in former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Ben O’Donnell, a summer addition from the Australia Sevens programme who has now recovered from a long-term knee injury. He will hope to replicate John Porch’s success.

Friend has made five changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s defeat at home to Ulster, with Peter Sullivan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Alex Wootton and Sean Masterson coming into the team.

Connacht will need something very impressive to end their losing run.

Leinster:

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Andrew Smith

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. Dave Kearney

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Devin Toner

6. Ryan Baird

7. Scott Penny

8. Dan Leavy

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Josh Murphy

20. Jack Conan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Liam Turner

23. Will Connors

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux (captain)

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean Masterson

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Kenny

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen

23. Ben O’Donnell

Referee: Chris Busby [IRFU].