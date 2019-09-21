Five-try Leinster overcome Connacht to be crowned Interpros champions again

LEINSTER SECURED THIS year’s Women’s Interprovincial Championship on Saturday night with a 25-12 victory over Connacht at Energia Park.

Tries from Lindsay Peat, Elise O’Byrne-White and Grace Miller saw unbeaten Leinster go into the break 15-0 ahead, with Ireland international Sene Naoupu instrumental leading from the front.

Tries from Nicole Fowley and Beibhinn Parsons for the visitors cut the deficit back to just three points during a dramatic second period.

But a fourth Leinster try courtesy of Hannah O’Connor helped restore an eight point lead for the defending champions, while Judy Bobbett dove under the posts late on to ensure victory.

Connacht's Alison Miller congratulates her sister, Leinster's Grace Miller. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

