Saturday 21 September, 2019
Five-try Leinster overcome Connacht to be crowned Interpros champions again

Second-half tries from Hannah O’Connor and Judy Bobbett saw off a spirited Connacht display.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago
Leinster players celebrate their win at Energia Park.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Leinster players celebrate their win at Energia Park.
Leinster players celebrate their win at Energia Park.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER SECURED THIS year’s Women’s Interprovincial Championship on Saturday night with a 25-12 victory over Connacht at Energia Park.

Tries from Lindsay Peat, Elise O’Byrne-White and Grace Miller saw unbeaten Leinster go into the break 15-0 ahead, with Ireland international Sene Naoupu instrumental leading from the front.

Tries from Nicole Fowley and Beibhinn Parsons for the visitors cut the deficit back to just three points during a dramatic second period.

But a fourth Leinster try courtesy of Hannah O’Connor helped restore an eight point lead for the defending champions, while Judy Bobbett dove under the posts late on to ensure victory.

alison-miller-congratulates-her-sister-grace-miller Connacht's Alison Miller congratulates her sister, Leinster's Grace Miller. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

leinster-players-celebrate-their-win Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

leinster-players-celebrate-their-win Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

