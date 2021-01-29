BE PART OF THE TEAM

Leinster player self-isolating following positive Covid-19 test

The player had already been isolating as a close contact of a family member.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jan 2021, 12:44 PM
A view of a Leinster jersey.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed one of their players is self-isolating having tested positive for Covid-19. 

In a short statement, included along with their team announcement for tomorrow’s PRo14 clash with the Scarlets, Leinster say the player had already been isolating as a close contact of a family member who had been feeling unwell. 

The player’s subsequent test has returned a positive, and he will thus continue to isolate in line with HSE rules. Leinster have not disclosed the player’s identity. 

Leinster reported no positive results following yesterday’s PCR tests ahead of the meeting with Scarlets, with the Covid-positive player tested separately. 

Tadhg Furlong makes his long-awaited return in tomorrow’s game, with the full team news available here.

