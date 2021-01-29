Tadhg Furlong to make long-awaited comeback in first Leinster start for a year

TADHG FURLONG WILL make his first Leinster start in over a year when Leo Cullen’s side travel to face Scarlets in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday evening [7.35pm, TG4, eir Sport].

Furlong’s long-awaited return to the front row following a succession of injuries comes as a timely boost ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener next weekend.

Provided he comes through unscathed, the tighthead — who was named in Andy Farrell’s 36-man squad earlier this week — will then link up with Ireland as preparations intensify for the clash against Wales.

With the bulk of his senior stars away on international duty, Cullen has named a much-changed side for the trip to Parc y Scarlets with Max O’Reilly named at full-back for just his second senior start while Liam Turner is given the nod to partner Ciarán Frawley in midfield.

Dan Leavy and Jack Conan add their experience to the back row alongside Josh Murphy while teenager Jamie Osborne is named in a senior matchday 23 for the first time.

Luke McGrath captains the side from scrum-half.

Scarlets

15. Johnny McNicholl

14. Tom Prydie

13. Tyler Morgan

12. Steff Hughes (captain)

11. Ryan Conbeer

10. Sam Costelow

9. Dane Blacker

1. Phil Price

2. Marc Jones

3. Javan Sebastian

4. Morgan Jones

5. Sam Lousi

6. Blade Thomson

7. Dan Davis

8. Uzair Cassiem

Replacements:

16. Taylor Davies

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Werner Kruger

19. Tevita Ratuva

20. Carwyn Tuipulotu

21. Will Homer

22. Angus O’Brien

23. Paul Asquith

Leinster

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Liam Turner

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Ryan Baird

6. Josh Murphy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Jack Dunne

20. Scott Fardy

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Jamie Osborne

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

