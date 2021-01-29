Tadhg Furlong to make long-awaited comeback in first Leinster start for a year

TADHG FURLONG WILL make his first Leinster start in over a year when Leo Cullen’s side travel to face Scarlets in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday evening [7.35pm, TG4, eir Sport].
Furlong’s long-awaited return to the front row following a succession of injuries comes as a timely boost ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener next weekend.
Provided he comes through unscathed, the tighthead — who was named in Andy Farrell’s 36-man squad earlier this week — will then link up with Ireland as preparations intensify for the clash against Wales.
With the bulk of his senior stars away on international duty, Cullen has named a much-changed side for the trip to Parc y Scarlets with Max O’Reilly named at full-back for just his second senior start while Liam Turner is given the nod to partner Ciarán Frawley in midfield.
Dan Leavy and Jack Conan add their experience to the back row alongside Josh Murphy while teenager Jamie Osborne is named in a senior matchday 23 for the first time.
Luke McGrath captains the side from scrum-half.
Scarlets
15. Johnny McNicholl
14. Tom Prydie
13. Tyler Morgan
12. Steff Hughes (captain)
11. Ryan Conbeer
10. Sam Costelow
9. Dane Blacker
1. Phil Price
2. Marc Jones
3. Javan Sebastian
4. Morgan Jones
5. Sam Lousi
6. Blade Thomson
7. Dan Davis
8. Uzair Cassiem
Replacements:
16. Taylor Davies
17. Kemsley Mathias
18. Werner Kruger
19. Tevita Ratuva
20. Carwyn Tuipulotu
21. Will Homer
22. Angus O’Brien
23. Paul Asquith
Leinster
15. Max O’Reilly
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Liam Turner
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. Ryan Baird
6. Josh Murphy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Jack Dunne
20. Scott Fardy
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Jamie Osborne
Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)
