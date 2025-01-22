CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue for Leinster’s last-16 Champions Cup tie with Harlequins.
The province’s home game will take place on Saturday, 5 April at 3pm.
Leinster have home advantage through the knockout stage having topped their poll. Saturday’s 47-21 win over Bath at the Aviva Stadium helped them to a ranking of second seed. The London outfit are 15th seeds having finished fourth in their pool.
Munster’s much-anticipated game with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will be played on Saturday evening, 6.30pm, on 5 April. A huge Munster support is expected to travel to the west coast of France for the clash.
Ulster’s away tie at high-flying Bordeaux-Bègles takes place on Sunday, 6 April at 1.30pm.
Top Challenge Cup seeds Connacht host Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium at 8pm on Saturday, 5 April.
Advertisement
Champions Cup, round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Croke confirmed as venue for Leinster's last-16 tie with Harlequins
CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue for Leinster’s last-16 Champions Cup tie with Harlequins.
The province’s home game will take place on Saturday, 5 April at 3pm.
Leinster have home advantage through the knockout stage having topped their poll. Saturday’s 47-21 win over Bath at the Aviva Stadium helped them to a ranking of second seed. The London outfit are 15th seeds having finished fourth in their pool.
Munster’s much-anticipated game with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will be played on Saturday evening, 6.30pm, on 5 April. A huge Munster support is expected to travel to the west coast of France for the clash.
Ulster’s away tie at high-flying Bordeaux-Bègles takes place on Sunday, 6 April at 1.30pm.
Top Challenge Cup seeds Connacht host Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium at 8pm on Saturday, 5 April.
Champions Cup, round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
Friday, 4 April
Northampton Saints (3) v ASM Clermont Auvergne (14), Franklin’s Gardens, 8pm
Saturday, 5 April
Toulon (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Félix Mayol, 1.30pm
Leinster Rugby (2) v Harlequins (15), Croke Park, 3pm
Castres (6) v Benetton (11), Stade Pierre-Fabre, 4pm
La Rochelle (8) v Munster (9), Stade Marcel Deflandre, 6.30pm
Glasgow Warriors (7) v Leicester Tigers (10), Scotstoun, 8pm
Sunday, 6 April
Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Ulster Rugby (16), Stade Chaban-Delmas, 1.30pm
Toulouse (5) v Sale Sharks (12), Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, 4pm
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For The Diary Rugby