The scene for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final with Northampton last season. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeDates For The Diary

Croke confirmed as venue for Leinster's last-16 tie with Harlequins

Munster to face La Rochelle on Saturday night, 5 April.
12.37pm, 22 Jan 2025

CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue for Leinster’s last-16 Champions Cup tie with Harlequins.

The province’s home game will take place on Saturday, 5 April at 3pm.

Leinster have home advantage through the knockout stage having topped their poll. Saturday’s 47-21 win over Bath at the Aviva Stadium helped them to a ranking of second seed. The London outfit are 15th seeds having finished fourth in their pool.

Munster’s much-anticipated game with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will be played on Saturday evening, 6.30pm, on 5 April. A huge Munster support is expected to travel to the west coast of France for the clash.

Ulster’s away tie at high-flying Bordeaux-Bègles takes place on Sunday, 6 April at 1.30pm.

Top Challenge Cup seeds Connacht host Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium at 8pm on Saturday, 5 April.

 

Champions Cup, round of 16

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

 

Friday, 4 April

Northampton Saints (3) v ASM Clermont Auvergne (14), Franklin’s Gardens, 8pm

 

Saturday, 5 April

Toulon (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Félix Mayol, 1.30pm

Leinster Rugby (2) v Harlequins (15), Croke Park, 3pm

Castres (6) v Benetton (11), Stade Pierre-Fabre, 4pm

La Rochelle (8) v Munster (9), Stade Marcel Deflandre, 6.30pm

Glasgow Warriors (7) v Leicester Tigers (10), Scotstoun, 8pm

 

Sunday, 6 April

Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Ulster Rugby (16), Stade Chaban-Delmas, 1.30pm

Toulouse (5) v Sale Sharks (12), Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, 4pm

