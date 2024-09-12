The Leinster depth chart: Barrett, Snyman, and a battle at 10

IS THIS THE season when Leinster take that last step and secure their first trophy since 2021? They certainly have the quality of squad to do so.

Having come agonisingly close against Toulouse in the Champions Cup final last season, Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s side will begin a new campaign in that competition with pool games against Bristol, Clermont, La Rochelle, and Bath in December and January.

Before then, Leinster will be aiming for a strong start in the URC, which they exited at the semi-final stage away to the Bulls last season. Having watched the Stormers, Munster, and Glasgow win titles since last being crowned, Leinster will be on a mission to set things straight.

Having looked at Munster’s depth chart, Connacht’s squad, and Ulster’s options in recent days, this piece details Leinster’s 42-man senior squad – which will become 43 when Jordie Barrett arrives – and their academy group ahead of the 2024/25 season which they start with a URC visit to Edinburgh next Friday.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Leinster caps in the format [age, caps]. Players have been listed in the order of their number of caps.

Loosehead prop

Cian Healy [36, 279]

Andrew Porter [28, 122]

Michael Milne [25, 41]

Jack Boyle [22, 11]

Paddy McCarthy [21, 4]

Jack Boyle will be aiming to take big strides. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Stalwart 31-year-old Ed Byrne was released at the end of last season and has joined Cardiff but Leinster still have five senior looseheads to work with.

Andrew Porter is a pivotal figure for province and country so with his minutes being managed, the depth chart here will be useful. Irish rugby legend Cian Healy will turn 37 next month but has decided he has plenty left in the tank and will play on.

The experienced Healy has generally been the back-up to Porter on the biggest matchdays so the challenge for the other three looseheads is to push past him.

Michael Milne has the power and self-belief to do so but he has been slowed up a couple of times by injury and some scrummaging issues last season. At 25, he still has time on his side but won’t be happy just to sit down the pecking order.

22-year-old Jack Boyle and 21-year-old Paddy McCarthy surely feel exactly the same and have tasted senior action. They are both seen as Ireland international prospects, while Milne has already been called into the wider Ireland training squad.

Milne and Boyle could have moved to other provinces during the summer but decided to stay in Leinster, so the competition behind Porter promises to be ferocious this season.

Hooker

Rónan Kelleher [26, 65]

Dan Sheehan [25, 64]

John McKee [24, 27]

Lee Barron [23, 16]

Rónan Kelleher has built plenty of experience. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

With Dan Sheehan’s ACL injury set to keep him sidelined into 2025, Rónan Kelleher will be relishing the chance to reestablish himself as the first-choice hooker with Leinster and Ireland.

26-year-old Kelleher was the first to explode out of the blocks before injury issues curtailed his progress and 25-year-old Sheehan took his chances to burst onto the international scene in impressive fashion.

Leinster have good options in this position, with John McKee and Lee Barron both having built decent experience in recent seasons. McKee is a powerful, confrontational hooker, while 6ft 3ins Barron is in the Sheehan mould.

The eastern province have another big prospect at hooker in academy man Gus McCarthy, who excelled in their pre-season win over Northampton.

Tighthead prop

Tadhg Furlong [31, 147]

Thomas Clarkson [24, 41]

Rabah Slimani [34, 0]

Rabah Slimani has joined from Clermont. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Samoan international Michael Ala’alatoa has moved on and 34-year-old former French international Rabah Slimani has arrived from Clermont.

They are different tightheads, with Slimani more of an old-school, set-piece prop whereas Ala’alatoa was well suited to Leinster’s attacking style. While Slimani isn’t immune from being penalised at scrum time, we have seen how much big wins in this area can mean at the top level of the game. Leinster will hope Slimani can have an impact in that regard.

Of course, Tadhg Furlong remains the key man in the number three shirt as he enters the final year of his current IRFU national contract. Extending his deal is surely a priority for new IRFU performance director David Humphreys.

While it might be presumed that Slimani will be on the bench behind Furlong on all the big days with Leinster, 24-year-old Thomas Clarkson will be determined to ensure that’s not the case.

Clarkson had a fine season in 2023/24, making clear progress, and appears to have bulked up during pre-season. With academy tighthead Temi Lasisi having been released to join Connacht, Rory McGuire is next in line.

Cian Healy’s ability to switch over to tighthead could prove handy at some stage, while Andrew Porter was previously a good enough tighthead to be picked for a Lions tour.

Second row

James Ryan [28, 83]

Joe McCarthy [23, 35]

Brian Deeny [24, 22]

Alex Soroka [23, 9]

RG Snyman [29, 0]

RG Snyman will bring size and x-factor. Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO / Steve Haag/INPHO

Senior locks Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins left at the end of last season, joining Bath and the Sharks respectively, but Leinster have added a huge name in RG Snyman on a one-year deal.

Molony seems likely to be missed given his remarkable consistency across the course of nearly a decade, including when Leinster’s top internationals were missing, but Snyman will bring undoubted set-piece quality, size, and x-factor to the party.

As he has proven at the last two World Cups, Snyman can be a difference-maker on the biggest occasions. Given his injury woes at Munster, Cullen and Nienaber will be hoping Snyman can be fit and firing at the business end of the season.

It’s understood that IRFU stipulations mean Snyman’s minutes will be managed to ensure Ireland internationals James Ryan and Joe McCarthy continue to get the starts and game time they need in Leinster colours. 23-year-old McCarthy made brilliant progress last season and, excitingly, still has huge room for improvement.

25-year-old Ireland international Ryan Baird played nearly all of his Leinster rugby at blindside flanker last season, although he did have one start in the second row. He has had lots of experience as a lock in the past, though, and his ability to cover both positions is useful for both province and country.

The talented 24-year-old Brian Deeny will look to kick on too, although he was forced off injured in the recent friendly against Northampton.

Still only 23, Alex Soroka will surely feel this is a big season for him after his 2023/24 campaign was ruined by a foot injury. Soroka can also play at blindside and number eight but featured at lock against Northampton and has clearly used his time on the sidelines to bulk up.

Back row

Jack Conan [32, 148]

Josh van der Flier [31, 143]

Max Deegan [27, 113]

Caelan Doris [26, 83]

Scott Penny [24, 72]

Ryan Baird [25, 71]

Will Connors [28, 49]

James Culhane [21, 8]

Caelan Doris is the new Leinster captain. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With Ryan Baird having been almost exclusively used as a blindside flanker by Leinster last season, their back row options remain a real point of strength for Cullen and Nienaber.

The teak-tough Rhys Ruddock retired at the end of last season, while Martin Moloney has just signed for Exeter after Leinster allowed him to visit the English club on trial during pre-season, but the conveyor belt keeps on rolling.

James Culhane, who already has eight senior caps, has been promoted to a senior contract and big things are expected of him. He captained Leinster during pre-season and is being tipped for a breakout season.

There are lots of excellent players ahead of him. Caelan Doris has just been confirmed as the new Leinster captain and is first-choice at number eight ahead of Lions Test starter Jack Conan, who can also play on the blindside.

Josh van der Flier is a former World Rugby player of the year, while his fellow opensides Will Connors and Scott Penny are impressive most times they play for Leinster. Penny, Connors, and Max Deegan – who covers all three back row slots – could have moved to other provinces at various stages in recent years but chose to stay with Leinster.

Scrum-half

Luke McGrath [31, 212]

Jamison Gibson-Park [32, 142]

Cormac Foley [24, 20]

Cormac Foley will be aiming for the frontline matchday 23. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Now fit again after missing Ireland’s tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury, Jamison Gibson-Park will surely pick up where he left off as a key figure for Leinster and in the green jersey. His creative play, speed of thought and foot, and much-improved kicking game can elevate both teams.

The hugely experienced Luke McGrath has been second in line since Gibson-Park took off three or four years ago, offering leadership, superb defence, and sniping ability on top of his know-how.

Occasional wayward passes mean his qualities can be overlooked at times but Leinster would probably welcome McGrath being pushed harder than ever this season by 24-year-old Cormac Foley.

Foley has yet to make his Champions Cup debut for the province so that will surely be a big goal for him, while academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne, who made his senior debut last season, will be keen for as much exposure as possible.

Ben Murphy – capped 12 times by Leinster – moved on to Connacht during the summer, so Gunne and Foley will be out to drive up the pecking order.

Out-half

Ross Byrne [29, 162]

Harry Byrne [25, 68]

Ciarán Frawley [26, 89]

Sam Prendergast [21, 18]

Sam Prendergast is a talented, ambitious young 10. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This promises to be one of the most intriguing aspects of Leinster’s season again, with potential ramifications for Ireland too.

The experienced Ross Byrne was the clear first-choice last season and he is another man whose qualities are often overlooked because he is not the most exciting individual attacking threat. Byrne is a mature tactician and superb kicker among other things, so the challenge for others is to grab the jersey from him.

His younger brother, Harry, had the best season of his career in 2023/24, starting two big Champions Cup games and winning two Ireland caps during the Six Nations, although he would probably have been disappointed with how it tailed off. Still, he can feel it was a season of furthering himself.

Meanwhile, Sam Prendergast continued his development impressively, featuring in 16 games for Leinster, four of which were starts. He has built good experience for a 21-year-old but is clearly ambitious and confident enough to back himself to get even more of it this season in Leinster.

Connacht tried to sign him on loan but Prendergast is backing himself to become a key man with Leinster sooner rather than later. The fact that Andy Farrell brought Prendergast to South Africa with Ireland in the summer ahead of the Byrne brothers underlines that Farrell views him as a big prospect.

And then there is Ciarán Frawley, whose most recent act was to nail two long-range drop goals that sent Ireland to victory over the Springboks in Durban as he made a huge impact at out-half in that second Test.

Despite Farrell viewing him primarily as an out-half, it’s unclear whether Frawley should be included in this area of Leinster’s depth chart. Indeed, Frawley has started just seven games at out-half for Leinster in the past five seasons.

He has come off the bench at out-half in some big games, including last season’s Champions Cup final when his late drop-goal attempt nearly clinched a win over Toulouse only to slip wide, but far more of his starts have been at fullback or inside centre.

So it remains to be seen exactly what happens with Frawley, who has stated before that out-half is his favoured position. We’re into season two of Succession.

Centre

Garry Ringrose [29, 124]

Robbie Henshaw [31, 92]

Jamie Osborne [22, 48]

Liam Turner [25, 29]

Jordie Barrett [27, 0]

Jordie Barrett will arrive after the November Tests. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Former All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai departed at the end of last season but Leinster are replacing him with a current All Blacks centre in Jordie Barrett.

27-year-old Barrett won’t arrive until after the November Tests so Leinster will be praying he stays injury-free in the meantime because the Kiwi is one of the best players in the world.

He excelled as a fullback with the All Blacks initially but a move to inside centre before the 2023 World Cup was hugely successful. Barrett has some experience on the right wing and has even started one Test for New Zealand at out-half, but 12 is his gig right now.

Barrett will join a crop of excellent centres in Leinster, with Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose well-established as the first-choice pairing in recent years.

22-year-old Jamie Osborne had a brilliant campaign for Leinster in 2023/24, featuring prominently in midfield while Ringrose was injured, then went on tour with Ireland and won his first two caps at fullback, shining in the second Test win over the Springboks. Osborne was a fullback by trade coming through as an underage player so perhaps his future lies there, but he is also an excellent centre who plays at 12 or 13.

25-year-old outside centre Liam Turner completes the Leinster midfield contingent and he has become a trusted performer when the big names aren’t available, with good awareness and a high work rate.

As mentioned before, Ciarán Frawley is another option at inside centre, Jimmy O’Brien can play at outside centre, while wing Tommy O’Brien has also played in midfield in the past. Academy out-half Charlie Tector has featured at inside centre during this pre-season, while Harry Byrne has played at number 12 before.

Back three

Jordan Larmour [27, 108]

James Lowe [32, 81]

Jimmy O’Brien [27, 82]

Hugo Keenan [28, 66]

Tommy O’Brien [26, 35]

Rob Russell [25, 32]

Tommy O'Brien is due some good luck. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Hugo Keenan’s return to 15s rugby after his Olympics sojourn with the Ireland 7s will be welcome, especially given that Jamie Osborne had such an impressive second Test for Ireland at fullback.

Keenan had been firmly established as the undisputed first-choice for province and country at number 15 but competition is always a good thing. Whether or not the left-footed Osborne gets minutes at fullback for Leinster remains to be seen.

The aforementioned Jordie Barrett is also an excellent fullback, while the highly versatile Jimmy O’Brien has also had some strong games there, so Leinster will have excellent options in the number 15 shirt later this season.

James Lowe is a crucial figure on the left wing thanks to his powerful carrying, intuitive roaming skills, powerful left-footed kicking, and increasingly aggressive defensive decision-making.

Jordan Larmour, who also has history at fullback, enjoyed a fine season on the right wing in 2023/24 and will be determined to build on that as he aims to add to his 30 Ireland caps.

Jimmy O’Brien can play on either wing and will be keen to make a big impact after his injury-hit campaign last time out. While he toured with Ireland in South Africa, he didn’t feature in the Tests so his motivation should be high.

The lightning-quick Rob Russell has had two prolific URC seasons in a row now but hasn’t been handed a Champions Cup debut yet so that will be a big target for him as he aims to be involved in the biggest matches.

One man to watch is wing Tommy O’Brien, who has been desperately unlucky with injuries but looks excellent when he is fit. Once again in this pre-season, he has been impressive and at 26, he could be ready to really kick on if he can just get some good luck on the injury front.

Academy

Leinster have added a big crop of 10 players to Year 1 of their academy this season, with lots of potential in that group.

Nearly all of them featured for the Ireland U20s last season, with the likes of heavyweight lock Alan Spicer, mobile loosehead prop Alex Usanov, and clever scrum-half Oliver Coffey among them, but Leinster have also made an exception to their usual rule by bringing talented out-half Casper Gabriel straight into the academy out of school.

The Terenure playmaker is Austrian but moved to Ireland a few years ago and has shown great promise to earn his academy spot.

Academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne. Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

Year 2 of the academy includes several players who have already made their senior debuts in scrum-half Fintan Gunne, back three men Henry McErlean and Andrew Osborne – younger brother of Jamie – second row Conor O’Tighearnaigh, hooker Gus McCarthy, and back row Liam Molony.

The Year 3 group, meanwhile, will be looking to earn senior contracts this season. Tighthead prop Rory McGuire has yet to play for the senior side, while wing Aitzol King has had just one cap and back row/lock Diarmuid Mangan three.

Smart centre Ben Brownlee has racked up nine appearances, while out-half Charlie Tector has made eight appearances. Interestingly, Tector has been playing at inside centre in pre-season and had an impressive outing there against Northampton.