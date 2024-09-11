The Ulster depth chart: An IQ out-half and backing the youth

RICHIE MURPHY DID a good job of bringing positive vibes into Ulster when taking over on an initial interim basis last season and now he is set to kick on as permanent boss on a two-year deal.

With their well-publicised financial challenges, the northern province were never going to be able to spend big ahead of this campaign but they have welcomed in a couple of new faces along with a bunch of homegrown players promoted from their academy.

Ulster’s sixth-place finish in the URC last season means they will be in the Champions Cup again for 2024/25, with pool-stage clashes against Toulouse, Bordeaux, Leicester, and Exeter to come in December and January.

Murphy has stated his intention to back Ulster’s young players to establish themselves in the senior side over the coming years, acknowledging that there will be good days and tough days along the way. Managing expectations is part of the job but Ulster have a big fanbase who will be keen to see plenty of wins.

Having looked at Munster’s squad on Monday and Connacht’s playing group yesterday, here we examine the options for Murphy in each position within his senior squad and the Ulster academy.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Ulster caps in the format [age, caps]. Players have been listed in the order of their number of caps.

Loosehead prop

Andrew Warwick [33, 195]

Eric O’Sullivan [28, 115]

Callum Reid [25, 18]

Ulster loosehead Eric O'Sullivan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With back-to-back World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff leaving after just one season of what was potentially a three-season stay, Ulster would obviously have liked to reinforce their squad in this position.

That hasn’t been the case, however, with the highly experienced Andrew Warwick and once-capped Ireland international Eric O’Sullivan the senior looseheads, while Callum Reid looks to kick on and add to the one start he has made so far for Ulster.

Warwick is an unflashy and sometimes underrated loosehead and there’s no doubt O’Sullivan will be motivated to get back to the eye-catching form that earned him his Ireland debut in 2020. O’Sullivan is mobile, skillful, and smart.

Reid helped the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam in 2019 and toured with Emerging Ireland in 2022, so his potential has always been clear. Now, he will hope the departure of Kitshoff means far more opportunities to show it can convert into top-end ability.

Hooker

Rob Herring [34, 241]

John Andrew [31, 121]

Tom Stewart [23, 46]

James McCormick [22, 0]

Rob Herring's experience is valuable. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It’s as you were at hooker in the Ulster squad, with Ireland internationals Rob Herring and Tom Stewart set to fight it out for the starting role once again. Having both of them in top form would be massive for Murphy’s side, giving them real punch in this position.

34-year-old Herring – a tough, smart, accurate player – was part of the Ireland squad in South Africa over the summer but the explosive Stewart, 11 years Herring’s junior, would love to force his way back into Andy Farrell’s group and add to his two caps.

John Andrew is another experienced operator in this position with well over 100 caps for the province but 22-year-old James McCormick, an Ireland U20s starter in 2022, will be planning to earn his senior debut and force his way up the pecking order.

Tighthead prop

Tom O’Toole [25, 106]

Marty Moore [33, 94]

Scott Wilson [22, 16]

Tom O'Toole has been covering the loosehead side with Ireland. Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO / Steve Haag/INPHO

Still only 25, Tom O’Toole has become a more consistent force in the number three jersey and even if Ireland have been considering him as an option on the loosehead side of the scrum, Ulster surely need him firing at tighthead.

Like O’Toole, the experienced Marty Moore is an excellent defender. The former Ireland international managed only two starts last season so staying fully fit is the key challenge this time around. When he’s in form, Moore is a fine tighthead with good set-piece skills and deft hands.

22-year-old Scott Wilson is the emerging force and has quickly become a fan favourite with his galloping linebreaks and flowing mullet. As he steps up onto a senior contract, there’s still plenty to learn but no doubt that Wilson is a big man and a big prospect.

James French left Ulster last season and they have brought in 26-year-old Corrie Barrett on trial in recent months hoping he can supplement their depth chart. Barrett, who played his underage rugby with Ulster and has featured extensively in the English Championship, started at tighthead in the recent pre-season win over Benetton.

Second row

Alan O’Connor [31, 196]

Kieran Treadwell [28, 159]

Iain Henderson [32, 152]

Cormac Izuchukwu [24, 29]

Harry Sheridan [22, 28]

Harry Sheridan is an aggressive presence in the second row. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Having the perennially unlucky Iain Henderson stay fit for as much of the campaign as possible would be massive for Murphy, whose style of coaching is thought to have impressed the Ulster skipper while he was the interim boss last season.

Henderson is a proven, top-level Test lock who enjoys running the lineout. Getting the best from him looks key if Ulster are going to compete.

In the unflinchingly competitive Alan O’Connor, Ulster have an experienced and grizzled lock who leads through his work-rate and physical commitment. He may not have enjoyed international recognition but he has been important to Ulster for years and is another good lineout operator.

Kieran Treadwell, who was injured at the end of last season, has featured for Ireland as recently as the 2023 Grand Slam campaign and is an explosive athlete. He should be coming into his prime now and Murphy will be expecting a big season.

22-year-old Harry Sheridan has emerged as an enforcer of a lock for Ulster, relishing the physical aspect of the game and picking up plenty of starts last season, including one at blindside flanker.

Cormac Izuchukwu had been playing exclusively in the second row for Ulster under previous boss Dan McFarland, while not playing all that much as he learned the various skills necessary to be a pro forward, but Murphy’s decision to move him to blindside flanker proved wise. He made a big impact and travelled to South Africa with Ireland, training in both positions. Wherever he plays this season, Izuchuwku should provide power and offloading skill.

Back row

Nick Timoney [29, 146]

Matty Rea [30, 100]

Marcus Rea [26, 47]

David McCann [24, 46]

Sean Reffell [25, 8]

Reuben Crothers [22, 5]

Lorcan McLoughlin [22, 5]

James McNabney [21, 5]

David McCann impressed last season. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With Izuchukwu firmly in the mix for more starts in the number six jersey, there are plenty of options for Murphy in this area.

Greg Jones and Dave Ewers departed at the end of last season, with Lorcan McLoughlin and James McNabney promoted from the academy. Both McLoughlin and McNabney have already made five senior appearances, with 22-year-old Reuben Crothers having done the same.

Murphy knows all about these former Ireland U20 internationals, with Crothers having captained the 2022 Grand Slam winners, and won’t be afraid to back their talent.

A couple of years older is David McCann, another ex-Ireland U20 skipper, who was brilliant last season and might even have entered the Ireland discussion but for a badly-timed injury. McCann can play across the back row, has classy lineout skills, and is a confident, ambitious young man.

The Irish-qualified former Saracens openside Sean Reffell needs injury luck on his side but has shown his breakdown prowess whenever he has featured, while the Rea brothers – Matty and Marcus – continue to racking up experience with Ulster.

No one has more of that in a white jersey than Nick Timoney, who was outstanding for Ulster even on bad days last season, earning himself a recall to the Ireland squad for the tour of South Africa. Again, he has the flexibility to play across the back row so Murphy has plenty of options.

Scrum-half

John Cooney [34, 141]

David Shanahan [31, 92]

Nathan Doak [22, 67]

Michael McDonald [25, 1]

Conor McKee [23, 1]

John Cooney is a superb place-kicker. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It’s rare enough to see a crop of five scrum-halves in an Irish province’s senior squad given the relative lack of minutes to go around but that’s where Ulster have ended up following Michael McDonald’s return from a season-long loan in Connacht.

22-year-old Nathan Doak had been set for a move to out-half, having started that process last season, but Ulster managed to secure Irish-qualified playmaker Aidan Morgan so Doak is staying put in his best position.

He has been competing with John Cooney – an excellent place-kicker, as is Doak – for the number nine shirt in recent years but the 34-year-old had a resurgence last season to ensure he finished the campaign in pole position.

Still, it promises to be an intriguing battle again, while the pacy David Shanahan has accrued plenty of caps for Ulster. McDonald and Conor McKee will be aiming to add to their single Ulster caps.

Out-half

Jake Flannery [25, 15]

James Humphreys [22, 1]

Aidan Morgan [23, 0]

Aidan Morgan is Irish-qualified. Photosport / Marty Melville/INPHO Photosport / Marty Melville/INPHO / Marty Melville/INPHO

Billy Burns was the first-choice Ulster out-half for the past six seasons but has moved on to Munster so it’s time for a new leader in the number 10 shirt.

It had looked like Ulster would be left short at out-half, with Nathan Doak moving there from scrum-half, but the northern province secured the Irish-qualified 23-year-old Aidan Morgan from the Hurricanes.

Morgan is a former New Zealand U20 international and broke into senior pro rugby with Wellington and then the Hurricanes. He is a talented attacking player with creative skills so should suit Murphy’s philosophy well. The big challenge will be leading a team over the course of the season, although having nearly 20 Super Rugby starts under his belt will help.

At 5ft 8ins and just over 80kg, he’s not the biggest rugby player but he will look to make up for that with big defensive appetite.

Tipperary man Jake Flannery got six starting changes last season and made his Champions Cup debut but didn’t quite manage to grab control of the number 10 shirt. Still, he will have learned plenty from the increased exposure and has always had lots of talent, so he won’t be planning to stand aside for Morgan.

22-year-old James Humphreys, the son of IRFU performance director and Ulster legend David, has stepped up from the academy and will be hopeful of adding add to his single senior cap.

Mike Lowry has played at out-half in the past and could feature there again this season, but the trio of Morgan, Flannery, and Humphreys will be aiming to get as much opportunity to grow in the position as possible.

Centre

Stuart McCloskey [32, 190]

James Hume [25, 95]

Stewart Moore [25, 67]

Jude Postlethwaite [22, 12]

Ben Carson [22, 1]

Jude Postlethwaite is a promising centre. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The long-serving Luke Marshall retired at the end of last season and Angus Curtis was forced to hang up his boots due to concussion, while Ulster will also be missing key man James Hume for the start of the season as he continues his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in April.

Hume captained Ulster for the first time last season and was in excellent form so his return will be eagerly anticipated.

In the meantime, Murphy will need others to step up alongside the ever-important inside centre Stuart McCloskey, who is generally at the heart of things when Ulster are at their best.

25-year-old Stewart Moore who toured with Emerging Ireland in 2022, is a classy, smart player who is adept at outside centre, as well as fullback and inside centre so he will hope to create an effective midfield pairing with McCloskey.

Jude Postlethwaite, still only 22, is a big prospect in the midfield for Ulster. So far, his senior starts have come in the number 12 shirt but he was exciting at number 13 for the Ireland U20s under Murphy’s coaching so he could shift out one spot. Big and powerful at 6ft 4ins and over 100kg, he has a good feel for the game.

Another of Murphy’s former Ireland U20s, inside centre Ben Carson, will be aiming to add to the first Ulster cap he earned last season, while wing Ben Moxham can also play in the midfield.

Back three

Jacob Stockdale [28, 120]

Mike Lowry [26, 103]

Robert Baloucoune [27, 69]

Ethan McIlroy [24, 63]

Ben Moxham [23, 31]

Aaron Sexton [24, 10]

Werner Kok [31, 0]

Zac Ward [25, 0]

Werner Kok should be a lively addition to the Ulster squad. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

The relentlessly energetic South African wing Werner Kok was an interesting addition over the summer and is sure to please fans with his defensive aggression and evasive ball-carrying. He was previously an outstanding 7s international, winning bronze at the 2016 Olympics, before shifting full-time into 15s with the Sharks in 2020 after a brief spell with Toulouse.

His arrival means homegrown favourites Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune will be under more pressure for their spots, especially given that Kok has experience at left and right wing.

Left wing Stockdale showed encouraging glimpses of his most athletic form last season, scoring 10 tries, and is now a senior figure in this young squad so will be tasked with leading by example on both sides of the ball.

Right wing Baloucoune has had a couple of frustrating seasons in which the tries haven’t come as steadily. He has been hampered by a few injury issues and has fallen out of the Ireland mix. Baloucoune’s remarkable pace, ability to beat defenders, and make good defensive reads have been proven many times though and this could be a massive season for him.

Former sprinter Aaron Sexton has been a big hope for some time now but at 24, his career hasn’t exploded in the way some had predicted. He has worked hard behind the scenes to read the game better and his sheer athleticism remains unique. His aim will be to greatly add to the five Ulster starts he has made so far.

The 6ft 3ins Ben Moxham is a powerful presence and has gained plenty of experience out wide and at outside centre but last season was a tough one as he was limited to just three appearances due to the ACL injury he suffered in December. He will be out to return in style this season.

Ethan McIlroy can play at fullback or on the wing and his good instincts, decision-making, and competitiveness mean he has more than 60 caps for the province at the age of 24. He might not have the top-end pace of some of his back three colleagues but he is an assured presence.

Mike Lowry, who captained Ulster in the pre-season win against Benetton, will be out to ensure he dominates the number 15 jersey following the departure of Ireland-capped Will Addison back to Sale. Interestingly, Lowry had more starts on the wing last season and did well in a creative role that had shades of what Mack Hansen does for Ireland.

Fullback Shea O’Brien is another who left at the end of the season, so there are slightly fewer options in that position but Lowry has proven his class there before, while McIlroy, Stockdale, and out-half Jake Flannery have experience at number 15.

Ulster also have a trialist in their back three ranks, with Ballynahinch man Zac Ward having joined after a stunning season with the Ireland 7s. Previously a back row in 15s, Ward has been converted into a wing so has faced a steep learning curve. He is an excellent ball-carrier with great power.

Academy

The latest academy intake includes three Leinster-produced youngsters who impressed under Murphy for the Ireland U20s last season.

His son, out-half Jack, and centres Sam Berman and Wilhelm de Klerk have moved to Ulster and are all promising players, while Ulsterman Bryn Ward is another of the latest U20s crop to join the academy. The son of former Ulster and Ireland back row Andy and the younger brother of Zac, Bryn is an explosive, tough flanker.

Jack Murphy, Richie's son, has joined the Ulster academy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Second row/flanker James McKillop featured with the Ireland U20s and impressed in the AIL for Queens, while Ireland U19s scrum-half Clarke Logan and centre Jonny Scott have also started Year 1 of the academy.

A big Year 2 group includes some promising props in looseheads Jack Boal and Jacob Boyd, as well as tighthead Cameron Doak, the younger brother of Nathan. Doak has played plenty of rugby at loosehead as well and he looks like a powerful prospect.

Year 2 hooker Zac Solomon made his senior debut last season, as did Year 3 lock Joe Hopes, while Year 3 back three man Rory Telfer was named player of the match for his try-scoring performance in the recent pre-season win over Benetton.

Year 1:

Sam Berman [centre]

Jonathan Scott [centre]

Wilhelm de Klerk [centre]

Jack Murphy [out-half]

Clarke Logan [scrum-half]

Bryn Ward [back row]

James McKillop [back row]

Year 2:

Ethan Graham [back three]

Ben McFarlane [back three]

Lukas Kenny [back three]

Cameron Doak [tighthead prop]

Jack Boal [loosehead prop]

Jacob Boyd [loosehead prop]

Zac Solomon [hooker]

Henry Walker [hooker]

Charlie Irvine [second row]

Josh Stevens [back row]

Tom Brigg [back row]

Year 3: