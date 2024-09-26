Cian Healy set to break appearance record as Leinster name team for Dragons

CIAN HEALY IS set to break the Leinster appearance record, having been named to start tomorrow night’s URC clash with Dragons at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports].
Healy came off the bench to equal Devin Toner’s record against Edinburgh last week, but he will go one further on his 281st appearance on Friday.
Academy players Charlie Tector — who was this week called up to the Emerging Ireland squad — and Gus McCarthy have been named to start, while Fintan Gunne and Aitzol King are among the replacements.
Jamie Osborne is set to earn his 50th cap at full-back, while Leo Cullen makes seven changes to the XV overall.
Irish internationals Josh van der Flier and Joe McCarthy are also named on the bench, and due to play their first minutes since the win over South Africa in July.
Leinster will be hoping to make it two wins from two in their home opener at Lansdowne Road.
“We had a great result in our first game, I think, to come away from Edinburgh with five points,” Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal said.
“We had, at times, a scratchy performance but we showed a lot of guts and resilience to get that result.”
Dragons have also shown their hand, with Harry Wilson in line for his full debut among several changes from their opening win over Ospreys.
“We’re excited for the challenge we face in our first away game of the league season,” head coach Dai Flanagan said.
“Leinster bring everything. Ireland have just been announced as the number one team in the world, and I’m sure there’s like 20 internationals in the Leinster squad. For me, it’s about us. It’s about us going out there, representing ourselves and our region in the best possible way we can, and improving week by week.”
Leinster Rugby
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Liam Turner
12. Charlie Tector
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Brian Deeny
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan (captain)
Replacements:
- Lee Barron
- Michael Milne
- Rabah Slimani
- Joe McCarthy
- Josh van der Flier
- Fintan Gunne
- Harry Byrne
- Aitzol King
Dragons RFC
15. Angus O’Brien
14. Rio Dyer
13. Harry Wilson
12. Steff Hughes
11. Jared Rosser
10. Lloyd Evans
9. Dane Blacker
1. Rodrigo Martinez
2. Brodie Coghlan
3. Chris Coleman
4. Ben Carter (captain)
5. George Nott
6. Ryan Woodman
7. Harri Keddie
8. Shane Lewis-Hughes
Replacements:
- Oli Burrows
- Rhodri Jones
- Luke Yendle
- Matthew Screech
- George Young
- Rhodri Williams
- Joe Westwood
- Ewan Rosser
Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).