Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Record-breaker: Cian Healy.
Team news

Cian Healy set to break appearance record as Leinster name team for Dragons

Leo Cullen’s men are in URC action at the Aviva Stadium under Friday Night Lights.
12.30pm, 26 Sep 2024
2.5k
30

CIAN HEALY IS set to break the Leinster appearance record, having been named to start tomorrow night’s URC clash with Dragons at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports].

Healy came off the bench to equal Devin Toner’s record against Edinburgh last week, but he will go one further on his 281st appearance on Friday.

Academy players Charlie Tector — who was this week called up to the Emerging Ireland squad — and Gus McCarthy have been named to start, while Fintan Gunne and Aitzol King are among the replacements.

Jamie Osborne is set to earn his 50th cap at full-back, while Leo Cullen makes seven changes to the XV overall. 

Irish internationals Josh van der Flier and Joe McCarthy are also named on the bench, and due to play their first minutes since the win over South Africa in July.

Leinster will be hoping to make it two wins from two in their home opener at Lansdowne Road.

“We had a great result in our first game, I think, to come away from Edinburgh with five points,” Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal said.

“We had, at times, a scratchy performance but we showed a lot of guts and resilience to get that result.”

Dragons have also shown their hand, with Harry Wilson in line for his full debut among several changes from their opening win over Ospreys.

“We’re excited for the challenge we face in our first away game of the league season,” head coach Dai Flanagan said.

“Leinster bring everything. Ireland have just been announced as the number one team in the world, and I’m sure there’s like 20 internationals in the Leinster squad. For me, it’s about us. It’s about us going out there, representing ourselves and our region in the best possible way we can, and improving week by week.” 

Leinster Rugby

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Liam Turner

12. Charlie Tector

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

  • Lee Barron
  • Michael Milne
  • Rabah Slimani
  • Joe McCarthy
  • Josh van der Flier
  • Fintan Gunne
  • Harry Byrne
  • Aitzol King

Dragons RFC

15. Angus O’Brien

14. Rio Dyer

13. Harry Wilson

12. Steff Hughes

11. Jared Rosser

10. Lloyd Evans

9. Dane Blacker

1. Rodrigo Martinez

2. Brodie Coghlan

3. Chris Coleman

4. Ben Carter (captain)

5. George Nott

6. Ryan Woodman

7. Harri Keddie

8. Shane Lewis-Hughes

Replacements:

  • Oli Burrows
  • Rhodri Jones
  • Luke Yendle
  • Matthew Screech
  • George Young
  • Rhodri Williams
  • Joe Westwood
  • Ewan Rosser

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
30
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie