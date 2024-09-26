Cian Healy set to break appearance record as Leinster name team for Dragons

CIAN HEALY IS set to break the Leinster appearance record, having been named to start tomorrow night’s URC clash with Dragons at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports].

Healy came off the bench to equal Devin Toner’s record against Edinburgh last week, but he will go one further on his 281st appearance on Friday.

Academy players Charlie Tector — who was this week called up to the Emerging Ireland squad — and Gus McCarthy have been named to start, while Fintan Gunne and Aitzol King are among the replacements.

Jamie Osborne is set to earn his 50th cap at full-back, while Leo Cullen makes seven changes to the XV overall.

Irish internationals Josh van der Flier and Joe McCarthy are also named on the bench, and due to play their first minutes since the win over South Africa in July.

Leinster will be hoping to make it two wins from two in their home opener at Lansdowne Road.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🔵 Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to face @dragonsrfc in our home opener at the Aviva.



2️⃣8⃣1️⃣ Cian Healy is set to break Big Dev's appearance record!#FromTheGroundUp #LEIvDRA pic.twitter.com/QM4J9gI41K — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 26, 2024

“We had a great result in our first game, I think, to come away from Edinburgh with five points,” Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal said.

“We had, at times, a scratchy performance but we showed a lot of guts and resilience to get that result.”

Dragons have also shown their hand, with Harry Wilson in line for his full debut among several changes from their opening win over Ospreys.

“We’re excited for the challenge we face in our first away game of the league season,” head coach Dai Flanagan said.

“Leinster bring everything. Ireland have just been announced as the number one team in the world, and I’m sure there’s like 20 internationals in the Leinster squad. For me, it’s about us. It’s about us going out there, representing ourselves and our region in the best possible way we can, and improving week by week.”

Leinster Rugby

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Liam Turner

12. Charlie Tector

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

Lee Barron

Michael Milne

Rabah Slimani

Joe McCarthy

Josh van der Flier

Fintan Gunne

Harry Byrne

Aitzol King

Dragons RFC

15. Angus O’Brien

14. Rio Dyer

13. Harry Wilson

12. Steff Hughes

11. Jared Rosser

10. Lloyd Evans

9. Dane Blacker

1. Rodrigo Martinez

2. Brodie Coghlan

3. Chris Coleman

4. Ben Carter (captain)

5. George Nott

6. Ryan Woodman

7. Harri Keddie

8. Shane Lewis-Hughes

Replacements:

Oli Burrows

Rhodri Jones

Luke Yendle

Matthew Screech

George Young

Rhodri Williams

Joe Westwood

Ewan Rosser

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).