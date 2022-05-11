Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Dublin and Kildare set up meeting in Leinster minor football final

Dublin defeated Offaly and Kildare beat Wicklow in this evening’s semi-finals.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 May 2022, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,003 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5761327
Newbridge hosted Kildare's game against Wicklow tonight.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Newbridge hosted Kildare's game against Wicklow tonight.
Newbridge hosted Kildare's game against Wicklow tonight.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Results – Leinster minor football semi-finals

  • Dublin 2-13 Offaly 2-4
  • Kildare 2-18 Wicklow 0-10

*****

DUBLIN AND KILDARE booked their places in the Electric Ireland Leinster minor football final with dominant displays to win tonight’s semi-final ties.

Dublin had nine points to spare away to Offaly in Tullamore as they ran out 2-13 to 2-4 victors. Dublin were in front 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time, Joe Quigley grabbing their goal and David Mulqueen raised their green flag in the second half.

Kildare were at home in Newbridge and had 16 points to spare over Wicklow as they defeated them 2-18 to 0-10.

Kildare were in control early on with Ben Loakman’s first-half goal helping them go ahead 1-11 to 0-2, while Killian Browne added their second goal after the break.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The counties last faced each other in the Leinster minor final in 2019, Kildare emerging victorious, while Dublin last won this title in 2017.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie