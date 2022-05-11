Dublin and Kildare set up meeting in Leinster minor football final

Results – Leinster minor football semi-finals

Dublin 2-13 Offaly 2-4

Kildare 2-18 Wicklow 0-10

DUBLIN AND KILDARE booked their places in the Electric Ireland Leinster minor football final with dominant displays to win tonight’s semi-final ties.

Dublin had nine points to spare away to Offaly in Tullamore as they ran out 2-13 to 2-4 victors. Dublin were in front 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time, Joe Quigley grabbing their goal and David Mulqueen raised their green flag in the second half.

Kildare were at home in Newbridge and had 16 points to spare over Wicklow as they defeated them 2-18 to 0-10.

Kildare were in control early on with Ben Loakman’s first-half goal helping them go ahead 1-11 to 0-2, while Killian Browne added their second goal after the break.

The counties last faced each other in the Leinster minor final in 2019, Kildare emerging victorious, while Dublin last won this title in 2017.

Full time here in St. Conleths Park in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Semi Final. Kildare 2:18

Wicklow 0:10

Well done to the management and team who now progress to the Leinster Final later in May. pic.twitter.com/ziwy06eBeR — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) May 11, 2022