While there’s hurling action at Nowlan Park, the first Leinster football final place is at stake up at Croker.
Liveblog
And here are the Kilkenny and Galway hurling teams:
Kilkenny: Darren Brennan; Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Richie Leahy; Adrian Mullen, Billy Ryan, TJ Reid; Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Aylward.
Galway: Colm Callanan; John Hanbury, Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney; Seán Loftus, David Burke; Cathal Mannion, Jonathan Glynn, Adrian Tuohey; Conor Whelan, Jason Flynn, Brian Concannon.
In the Leinster senior football semi-final, here’s how the teams are due to line out:
Meath: Andrew Colgan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Shane Gallagher; James McEntee, Donal Keogan, Gavin McCoy; Bryan Menton, Adam Flanagan; Cillian O’Sullivan, Bryan McMahon, Ben Brennan; Sean Tobin, Michael Newman, Thomas O’Reilly.
Laois: Graham Brody; Stephen Attride, Denis Booth, Gareth Dillon; Sean O’Flynn, Robert Pigott, Patrick O’Sullivan; John O’Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Daniel O’Reilly, Conor Boyle, Damien O’Connor; Paul Kingston, Colm Murphy, Evan O’Carroll.
Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our match tracker for the two Leinster Championship games that are due to get started at 2pm (a separate tracker will follow later for the Limerick v Clare, Dublin v Kildare, and Armagh v Cavan fixtures).
We’ll be focusing on the meeting of Kilkenny and Galway at Nowlan Park in the hurling round robin, as well as keeping an eye on events at Croke Park, where Meath and Laois will clash to become the first team to advance to this year’s Leinster senior football decider.
Stick with us for updates from both games.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)