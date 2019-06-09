This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,867 Views 2 Comments
Share

And here are the Kilkenny and Galway hurling teams:

Kilkenny: Darren Brennan; Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Alan Murphy, Richie Leahy; Adrian Mullen, Billy Ryan, TJ Reid; Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly, Ger Aylward.

Galway: Colm Callanan; John Hanbury, Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney; Seán Loftus, David Burke; Cathal Mannion, Jonathan Glynn, Adrian Tuohey; Conor Whelan, Jason Flynn, Brian Concannon.

In the Leinster senior football semi-final, here’s how the teams are due to line out:

Meath: Andrew Colgan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Shane Gallagher; James McEntee, Donal Keogan, Gavin McCoy; Bryan Menton, Adam Flanagan; Cillian O’Sullivan, Bryan McMahon, Ben Brennan; Sean Tobin, Michael Newman, Thomas O’Reilly.

Laois: Graham Brody; Stephen Attride, Denis Booth, Gareth Dillon; Sean O’Flynn, Robert Pigott, Patrick O’Sullivan; John O’Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Daniel O’Reilly, Conor Boyle, Damien O’Connor; Paul Kingston, Colm Murphy, Evan O’Carroll.

Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our match tracker for the two Leinster Championship games that are due to get started at 2pm (a separate tracker will follow later for the Limerick v Clare, Dublin v Kildare, and Armagh v Cavan fixtures).

We’ll be focusing on the meeting of Kilkenny and Galway at Nowlan Park in the hurling round robin, as well as keeping an eye on events at Croke Park, where Meath and Laois will clash to become the first team to advance to this year’s Leinster senior football decider.

Stick with us for updates from both games.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie