BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

Leinster GAA announce venues for U20 and minor finals in January

The games will take place on the weekend of 2-3 January.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 21 Dec 2020, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 985 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5307606
Galway U20 manager Jeffrey Lynskey celebrates their win with Jason O'Donoghue.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Galway U20 manager Jeffrey Lynskey celebrates their win with Jason O'Donoghue.
Galway U20 manager Jeffrey Lynskey celebrates their win with Jason O'Donoghue.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for January’s minor and U20 finals after the weekend’s semi-final action.

Three provincial finals have been pencilled in for the first weekend of the New Year on 2-3 January.

The main game will be the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling final with Galway facing Dublin on Sunday 3 January in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 4pm. Friday night’s semi-finals saw Galway overcome Kilkenny by 0-19 to 1-11 and Dublin take down Wexford on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-10

Then in the Electric Ireland minor championships both finals will be held that weekend. The minor hurling decider is down for Saturday 2 January with Kilkenny playing Offaly in Portlaoise.

Yesterday saw Kilkenny defeat Wexford by 0-23 to 1-14 in their semi-final while Offaly ran out 2-18 to 1-8 victors over Westmeath.

And the minor football showdown is on the Sunday with Meath playing Offaly in Parnell Park at 2pm. Meath saw off Laois by 2-10 to 1-7 in their semi-final on Saturday while Offaly beat Kildare by 2-10 to 2-7.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie