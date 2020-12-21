Leinster GAA announce venues for U20 and minor finals in January

LEINSTER GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for January’s minor and U20 finals after the weekend’s semi-final action.

Three provincial finals have been pencilled in for the first weekend of the New Year on 2-3 January.

The main game will be the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling final with Galway facing Dublin on Sunday 3 January in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 4pm. Friday night’s semi-finals saw Galway overcome Kilkenny by 0-19 to 1-11 and Dublin take down Wexford on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-10

Then in the Electric Ireland minor championships both finals will be held that weekend. The minor hurling decider is down for Saturday 2 January with Kilkenny playing Offaly in Portlaoise.

Yesterday saw Kilkenny defeat Wexford by 0-23 to 1-14 in their semi-final while Offaly ran out 2-18 to 1-8 victors over Westmeath.

And the minor football showdown is on the Sunday with Meath playing Offaly in Parnell Park at 2pm. Meath saw off Laois by 2-10 to 1-7 in their semi-final on Saturday while Offaly beat Kildare by 2-10 to 2-7.