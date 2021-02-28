Leo Cullen: 'It was a mixed performance from us .... discipline was not great'

LEO CULLEN WAS relieved that Leinster emerged with a bonus point victory this evening but confessed that his team performed below their best.

Despite starting well, scoring two tries inside the opening 10 minutes, Cullen’s Cubs drifted out of the game on two occasions, Glasgow scoring all three tries when they had just 14 players on the field. In the end, Leinster prevailed 40-21.

Afterwards Leinster coach Cullen told eir Sport: “The guys started the game with great intent. We had disruptions to deal with before the game (Ciaran Frawley withdrew with a shoulder injury in the warm-up) so overall to get the win and the bonus point was very encouraging.

“We move on to the next challenge. Next week’s game against Ulster is a huge one for us.

“It was a pretty mixed performance bar the first quarter.

TRY:



72 mins:



LEINSTER 35-21 Glasgow.



Luke McGrath puts clear water between Leinster and Glasgow with his sixth try of the season.



David Hawkshaw kicks the conversion from the left touchline,



“The critical period of the game, just after half-time, we allowed them to gain momentum. Our discipline was not great.

“They scored two tries and suddenly it was game-on even though they had 14 men. I thought the guys showed good composure to turn that around which was pleasing.”

Most pleasing of all was Scott Penny’s performance. The No8 scored two more tries tonight to take his tally to nine this season and to 15 overall in a Leinster shirt, level with Jordan Larmour’s total for the province.

Cullen said: “He is a great footballer, Scott. He is lethal from three metres out and it was good to see him get in for a couple of tries.”

For Penny, awarded the man of the match award, there was no time to dwell. Ulster are next and while the six-point gap between the teams in the Conference A table should be sizeable enough to allow Leinster progress to yet another Pro14 final, the flanker is not getting carried away.

Penny said: “We have a lot to work on because Ulster are a very good team – who got a decent win yesterday.”

Captain Luke McGrath added: “We learned a lot about ourselves tonight. Later on in the game we let our discipline slip and let Glasgow back into the game through our own mistakes.

“We tried to play too much in the wrong areas and Glasgow put us under pressure. We did not control the first 20 minutes of the second half but thankfully we finished strongly and we can take that into next week.”