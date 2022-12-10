Wicklow and Wexford clubs celebrate Leinster hurling glory

Leinster IHC club final

Bray Emmets (Wicklow) 0-17 Trim (Meath) 0-11

Leinster JHC club final

Horeswood (Wexford) 1-18 Commercials (Dublin) 3-11

WICKLOW’S BRAY EMMETS and Horeswood of Wexford are celebrating Leinster hurling championship glory this afternoon.

Bray Emmets triumphed in the intermediate final, running out 0-17 to 0-11 winners over Meath outfit Trim.

Paul Carley’s side lifted the Tommy Murphy Cup on home soil, after a late venue change from Aughrim due to weather conditions.

Christy Moorehouse hit 0-9 (0-5) for Bray, with Mikey Boland also among the scorers.

In the junior showdown, the team from Carley’s home county came from behind to overcome Commercials of Dublin at Wexford Park.

All square at 3-10 to 1-16 with 52 minutes on the clock, Horeswood finished strongest to prevail by the minimum. Jack Kehoe scored their only goal.

Tonight’s Ulster IFC final between Corduff (Monaghan) and Galbally (Tyrone), Páirc Esler, Newry has been postponed until next weekend due to a frozen pitch.