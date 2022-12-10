Frozen pitch sees Ulster IFC final rearranged for next weekend

THE ULSTER CLUB Intermediate Football Championship final has been rearranged for next weekend after today’s venue was deemed unplayable due to a frozen pitch.

An inspection took place at Páirc Esler earlier today with the decision to postpone the showpiece between Galbally and Corduff taken ahead of this evening’s throw-in.

In a message on social media, Ulster GAA also confirmed that the Athletic Grounds will be examined tomorrow morning ahead of the senior championship final.

Meanwhile, the Leinster Club Junior Hurcling Championship final between Horsewood and Commericals has been moved to Ferns after St Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy also fell foul to the weather conditions.

The new throw-in time there is 1.45pm.