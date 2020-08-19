This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What do you think of the new Leinster jersey?

It will make its first appearance against Munster this weekend.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 9:06 AM
4 minutes ago 5 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5179630

unnamed (5) The new Leinster home kit for 2020/21. Source: Leinster Rugby.

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE revealed their new home kit for the 2020/21 season.

With their European and alternate jerseys for 2019/20 inspired by meteorites, iron spears and purple sunsets, this new kit’s accompanying marketing blurb — which gives some insight into the design process — is also quite interesting.

“The jersey design has been inspired by the number that is assigned to Leinster Rugby players when they make their first appearance for the province,” the province says, with barcode patterns woven through the shirt.

“That number stays with each player forever and represents their contribution to Leinster Rugby.”

leinster-rugby-20202021-kit-launch Johnny Sexton wearing the new jersey. Source: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

As for the colours:

“The fade from ‘night indigo’ into ‘glory blue’ on the jersey represents the proud tradition of producing players From The Ground Up.”

“Every time you get to put on the Leinster Rugby jersey is special,” Johnny Sexton said at the launch of the new adidas home kit, which is exclusively available for pre-order now from Life Style Sports now.

He went on to explain the number inspiration.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“When you get your first cap you get assigned a number; every player that’s played for Leinster has one. It’s represented in the barcode pattern that’s woven through the new jersey. You’ve written yourself into history when you get your first cap.

leinster-rugby-20202021-kit-launch Sene Naoupu wears the new kit. Source: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

“Ultimately you’re representing the people that matter to you, the supporters, and everyone that’s associated with the province. It’s a big responsibility when you put on the jersey but it’s hugely exciting every time.

“We’re very lucky we’ve had some big days in it and huge successes – we’re making the jersey more special for the next generation coming through when they get to wear it.”

The kit will make its first appearance this weekend at the Aviva Stadium for the side’s showdown against Munster. 

Read more here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie