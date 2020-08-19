What do you think of the new Leinster jersey?

The new Leinster home kit for 2020/21. Source: Leinster Rugby.

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE revealed their new home kit for the 2020/21 season.

With their European and alternate jerseys for 2019/20 inspired by meteorites, iron spears and purple sunsets, this new kit’s accompanying marketing blurb — which gives some insight into the design process — is also quite interesting.

“The jersey design has been inspired by the number that is assigned to Leinster Rugby players when they make their first appearance for the province,” the province says, with barcode patterns woven through the shirt.

“That number stays with each player forever and represents their contribution to Leinster Rugby.”

Johnny Sexton wearing the new jersey. Source: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

As for the colours:

“The fade from ‘night indigo’ into ‘glory blue’ on the jersey represents the proud tradition of producing players From The Ground Up.”

“Every time you get to put on the Leinster Rugby jersey is special,” Johnny Sexton said at the launch of the new adidas home kit, which is exclusively available for pre-order now from Life Style Sports now.

He went on to explain the number inspiration.

“When you get your first cap you get assigned a number; every player that’s played for Leinster has one. It’s represented in the barcode pattern that’s woven through the new jersey. You’ve written yourself into history when you get your first cap.

Sene Naoupu wears the new kit. Source: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

“Ultimately you’re representing the people that matter to you, the supporters, and everyone that’s associated with the province. It’s a big responsibility when you put on the jersey but it’s hugely exciting every time.

“We’re very lucky we’ve had some big days in it and huge successes – we’re making the jersey more special for the next generation coming through when they get to wear it.”

The kit will make its first appearance this weekend at the Aviva Stadium for the side’s showdown against Munster.

