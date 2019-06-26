Leinster reveal new jerseys inspired by meteorites, iron spears and purple sunsets

Johnny Sexton models the new European jersey. Source: Leinster Rugby

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE revealed their new European and alternate jerseys ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

And — as is fast becoming the norm with jersey reveals in any sport — the accompanying marketing blurb which gives some insight into the design process is pure poetry.

“The pattern of the Leinster Rugby European jersey takes inspiration from meteorites that fell from the sky and were used by the Laighin people to create their iron spear,” they explain.

‘Why?’ you might rightly ask.

“These meteorite formations form the graphic design of the jersey paying homage to the tale of the metal of the Gods, providing bold and vibrant energy for Leinster Rugby’s European campaign.”

Purple reign: Scott Fardy. Source: Leinster Rugby

As for the alternate jersey, that particular design “embodies the electric energy of Ireland’s east coast at night.

“The iconic purple skyline forms the colour inspiration for this season’s kit. Incorporating a twist on the traditional hoop design, the kit harnesses the vibrant energy of the province, whilst maintaining a classic look and feel.”

Leinster will continue to wear their existing home jersey for the upcoming season, while this new European kit will be used for the next two campaigns.

