Leinster welcome back 12 internationals for Champions Cup final

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has made 12 changes from last weekend’s URC semi-final defeat for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final meeting with La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ/ITV/BT SPORT].
The team includes 14 Grand Slam winners and shows only two changes from last year’s final in Marseille – with Dan Sheehan starting at hooker ahead of Rónan Kelleher and Ross Byrne named at out-half in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton.
Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe – who has recovered from a calf injury – on the wings.
BOTH SIDES GO FULL STRENGTH 🤩— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 19, 2023
Lowe straight back in, Danty returns to face Henshaw, Molony in over Jenkins...
Biggest headline? 👀
Full #HeinekenChampionsCup Final @leinsterrugby v @staderochelais squads
Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw start in the centre positions, with Byrne partnering Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.
In the front row, Sheehan scrums down alongside Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.
Ross Molony gets the nod ahead of Jason Jenkins in the second row, lining up alongside James Ryan, who captains the team.
In the back row, Caelan Doris is named at openside, with Josh van der Flier at blindside and Jack Conan at number eight.
A strong Leinster bench includes Kelleher, Cian Healy and Ryan Baird, with Ciarán Frawley and Charlie Ngatai both making the matchday 23 as Harry Byrne misses out.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan.
Replacements:
16 Rónan Kelleher
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Ryan Baird
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Charlie Ngatai
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)