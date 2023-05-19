Danty starts for La Rochelle as Dillane named on bench for Leinster clash

LA ROCHELLE BOSS Ronan O’Gara has made two changes to his Heineken Champions Cup team ahead of tomorrow’s final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 4.45pm, RTE/BT Sport].

France centre Jonathan Danty, who missed the semi-final win over Exeter, is back in midfield after making his return in last weekend’s Top 14 defeat to Montpellier.

O’Gara has also made a change to his back row, with Paul Boudehent starting at number six in place of Ireland international Ultan Dillane, who drops onto a bench that includes six forwards and two backs.

Otherwise, it’s a familiar-looking La Rochelle side to face Leinster. Experienced fullback Brice Dulin is in the back three with South African wing duo Dillyn Lleyds and Raymond Rhule, who scored a try in last year’s final win over the Irish province.

Danty is paired in midfield with Samoa international UJ Seuteni, who has been an impressive addition this season after joining from Bordeaux.

Antoine Hastoy, another signing last summer who is the top points scorer in the Champions Cup this season, continues at out-half, while the in-form former All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow at number nine, having missed last season’s final.

The front row of Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, and Uini Atonio brings power and combativeness, as the gigantic Will Skelton is joined in the second row by La Rochelle legend Romain Sazy, who will retire at the end of this season.

With Dillane missing out on a start place, having been at number six for the knock-out stages so far, Boudehent teams up with captain Gregory Alldritt and Fijian jackal Levani Botia in the back row.

La Rochelle’s 6/2 bench split includes second row Thomas Lauvaut and scrum-half Thomas Berjon, who both started last season’s decider.

La Rochelle (v Leinster):

15. Brice Dulin

14. Dillyn Lleyds

13. UJ Seuteni

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Raymond Rhule

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

1. Reda Wardi

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Uini Atonio

4. Romain Sazy

5. Will Skelton

6. Paul Boudehent

7. Levani Bota

8. Gregory Alldritt (captain)

Replacements:

16. Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes

17. Joel Sclavi

18. Georges Henri Colombe

19. Thomas Lavault

20. Remi Bourdeau

21. Ultan Dillane

22. Thomas Berjon

23. Jules Favre

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].