Tadhg Furlong returns for Leinster's clash with La Rochelle

TADHG FURLONG RETURNS for Leinster’s Champions Cup cup clash with La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday (KO:3.15pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1)

The prop returns to the team having been sidelined since October with a hamstring injury. He will win his 150th Leinster cap in what will be his first appearance since the win over Munster at Croke Park in October, with Jamison Gibson-Park also set to hit the same milestone.

Caelan Doris captains the team from No 8 with Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird joining him in the back row.

Furlong is joined by Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan linking up in the second row once more.

Sam Prendergast partners Gibson-Park at out-half, while the familiar duo of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw make up the centres.

☞ 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢 !



▪️ Lespiaucq au talon 😁

▪️ Même troisième ligne 🤌

▪️ Hastoy en 🔟#SRvLEI | #InvestecChampionsCup | #FievreSR — Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) January 10, 2025

Jamie Osborne has been given the nod at full-back as Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien start on the wings.

Leinster’s bench reads very strongly indeed, with Andrew Porter, RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett set to be introduced.

La Rochelle

15. Brice Dulin

14. Jack Nowell

13. UJ Seuteni

12. Jules Favre

11. Dillyn Leyds

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

1. Reda Wardi

2. Quentin Lespiaucq

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thomas Lavault

Advertisement

5. Kane Douglas

6. Paul Boudehent

7. Oscar Jegou

8. Grégory Alldritt (Capt)

Replacements

16. Nikoloz Sutidze

17. Alexandre Kaddouri

18. Georges-Henri Colombe

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Levani Botia

21. Judicael Cancoriet

22. Matthias Haddad

23. Hoani Bosmorin

Leinster:

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Andrew Porter

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordie Barrett

Ref: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)