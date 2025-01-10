TADHG FURLONG RETURNS for Leinster’s Champions Cup cup clash with La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday (KO:3.15pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1)
The prop returns to the team having been sidelined since October with a hamstring injury. He will win his 150th Leinster cap in what will be his first appearance since the win over Munster at Croke Park in October, with Jamison Gibson-Park also set to hit the same milestone.
Caelan Doris captains the team from No 8 with Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird joining him in the back row.
Furlong is joined by Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan linking up in the second row once more.
Sam Prendergast partners Gibson-Park at out-half, while the familiar duo of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw make up the centres.
Tadhg Furlong returns for Leinster's clash with La Rochelle
Jamie Osborne has been given the nod at full-back as Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien start on the wings.
Leinster’s bench reads very strongly indeed, with Andrew Porter, RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett set to be introduced.
La Rochelle
15. Brice Dulin
14. Jack Nowell
13. UJ Seuteni
12. Jules Favre
11. Dillyn Leyds
10. Antoine Hastoy
9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow
1. Reda Wardi
2. Quentin Lespiaucq
3. Uini Atonio
4. Thomas Lavault
5. Kane Douglas
6. Paul Boudehent
7. Oscar Jegou
8. Grégory Alldritt (Capt)
Replacements
16. Nikoloz Sutidze
17. Alexandre Kaddouri
18. Georges-Henri Colombe
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Levani Botia
21. Judicael Cancoriet
22. Matthias Haddad
23. Hoani Bosmorin
Leinster:
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Andrew Porter
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordie Barrett
Ref: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)
