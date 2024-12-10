'We're able to bring in a few players from overseas but we're so constrained'

LEO CULLEN IS well aware of some of the perceptions that exist about Leinster.

It’s not long since Richard Wigglesworth, the Leicester head coach at the time, said the gulf in class between his team and Leinster in a 55-24 Champions Cup quarter-final hammering in 2023 was down to “what you have available to spend.”

This was soon after then-Ulster boss Dan McFarland said he couldn’t change “the demographics” when he was asked how his team could close the gap on Leinster, who had beaten them in the previous round.

Cullen shut those comments down, reminding everyone that Leinster haven’t always been at the top table as trophy contenders. He highlighted the province’s strong pathways, homegrown squad, and good coaching as the real keys.

But with All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett and Springboks lock RG Snyman making a major impact off the bench on their Champions Cup debuts for Leinster against Bristol on Sunday, Cullen is clearly aware of the renewed talk of his province’s financial might.

Some have even questioned whether it’s fair that Leinster were allowed to add Barrett and Snyman to a squad that’s already jammed with Ireland internationals.

Well, Cullen clearly has little time for a perception that Leinster can do what they want and sign whoever they want. He was keen to discuss Leinster’s model on Sunday evening at Ashton Gate, delivering an impassioned answer when he was asked if he feels privileged to be able to bring players as good as Barrett and Snyman off the bench.

“What we’ve done is that the majority of the guys are homegrown, they come through the academy system,” said Cullen, sitting alongside player of the match Josh van der Flier.

“There’s a huge amount of time and effort gone in to make sure we get the best out of lads.

“One of the most pleasing things out of the last month is that we had three guys go into Irish camp and they came back as internationals. Sam [Prendergast] being one of them, starting again today. Gus coming off the bench, Thomas Clarkson as well, so they’re two young players coming off the bench.

“Gus McCarthy is a Year 2 academy player in Leinster. Is he experienced? He’s one of the guys coming off the bench and he’s an Irish international now. Thomas Clarkson is a 24-year-old tighthead who has come through the Leinster academy system. Is he hugely experienced? No. They’re the guys I’m thinking of.

RG Snyman with Gus McCarthy and Caelan Doris. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“The only way we get experience into them is to keep picking them. Josh van der Flier was an academy player coming through into the senior squad and now he’s gone on to do everything he has in the game and achieved. The fact he wants to stay in the club is a great testament to everything that goes on in the club, so I think it’s important that people acknowledge that.

“To go back to your question about the bench, there’s a mix. You’ve academy players, young players coming through and accumulating experience all the time. That’s what we want. We want Leinster people playing for Leinster because that’s important.

“That’s the fabric of the club, the identity of the club which is homegrown talent and lots of work going into developing those players so they can go on to be Irish internationals and beyond.”

Cullen moved on to discuss this Saturday’s challenge against Clermont at the Aviva Stadium, underlining that it will be a very different game against Christophe Urious’ more direct side.

But the Leinster boss also said that one of the reasons Leinster signed Barrett was to appeal to supporters, the hope being that more people will buy tickets for the larger Aviva Stadium while the RDS is being redeveloped.

And even in bringing that point up unprompted, Cullen was keen to stress that Leinster have to play by rules imposed on them by the IRFU.

“One of the things about bringing in players like Jordie, as an example, for our fans is the thing,” said Cullen.

“Now we’re in the Aviva for the next couple of weeks and hopefully we have people who want to turn out to watch Jordie play in the flesh along with Josh van der Flier, Gus if he’s selected, TC [Clarkson].

Jordie Barrett impressed on his debut. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a mix of young players who have been through a system we’re the beneficiaries of, the clubs and schools – and I’m talking to the English audience more here – we rely on the clubs and schools that are in the province so volunteerisim is an amazing thing to have.

“Josh van der Flier’s dad coached him all the way through at his club and we’re the beneficiaries of that.

“So hopefully we have a big crowd of supporters who want to come to watch that team – a team with identity, with hope. Whether we win or lose, that’s a little bit irrelevant, isn’t it? But it’s making sure people buy into something maybe a bit different to other teams.

“Yeah, we’re able to bring in a few players from overseas but we’re so constrained in what we actually can bring in so we spend a hell of a lot of time trying to develop what we have in our own backyard.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a big crowd on Saturday.”