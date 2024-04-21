Dublin make winning start to Leinster defence while Meath dispatch Laois

LGFA Leinster Senior Championship Results

Dublin 4-15 Kildare 2-4

Meath 3-11 Laois 1-7

****

Advertisement

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND and Leinster SFC champions Dublin got the defence of their Leinster crown underway today as they overcame last year’s All Ireland and Leinster Intermediate Champions Kildare in a sun-soaked Parnell Park. Dublin skipper Carla Rowe hit 1-4 of Dublin’s tally while Orlagh Nolan hit 1-3 for the Sky Blues.

Dublin burst into an early lead, 1-4 up after six minutes of play as they dominated early possession. Hannah Tyrrell opened the scoring from a free while Kate Sullivan, Orlagh Nolan and Carla Rowe all got on the scoreboard. Caoimhe O’Connor hit the net inside three minutes, slicing through the Kildare defence to finish.

Sinéad Goldrick made a welcome return to the Sky Blues jersey at half time only to find herself red carded midway through the second half. Dublin got off to the perfect start adding 1-01 early on, Dublin’s third goal coming from the boot of Carla Rowe on thirty-two minutes.

Kildare never gave up though with Neasa Dooley doing all she could to set up Kildare attacks while the industrious Mia Doherty worked hard in the Kildare defence. They were rewarded for their efforts as Niamh Farrelly found the net twice in the second half. However, Dublin never lost control and with Jennifer Dunne commanding the centre of the field and Leah Caffrey solid in defence, the result was not in doubt.

Next up next Sunday for Dublin is a trip away to Laois, while Kildare journey to Meath.

Meanwhile, Marion Farrelly and Emma Duggan struck a combined tally of 3-6 at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday afternoon as Meath began their TG4 Leinster Senior Football Championship campaign with a convincing triumph over Laois.

Back-to-back TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship winners in 2021 and 2022, Meath shook off a difficult opening to the action to ultimately get the better of their O’Moore counterparts. Timahoe sharpshooter Mo Nerney posted six points for Laois over the course of the proceedings, but it wasn’t enough to give her side victory on the day.

Reporting by Aisling Clery and Daire Walsh

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!