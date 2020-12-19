Offaly edge out four-goal battle to book Leinster final while Meath also progress

OFFALY AND MEATH will contest the Leinster MFC final in the new year after winning their respective semi-finals this afternoon.

Offaly prevailed with a three-point victory after a four-goal battle against Kildare while Meath had six points to spare in their win over Laois.

After trading points in the opening stages, Offaly built up three-point lead at Newbridge, with Keith O’Neill and John Furlong on target for the Faithful county.

Full Time. @ElectricIreland @gaaleinster Minor Football Championship semi-final: @Offaly_GAA 2-10@KildareGAA 2-07



WE'RE IN THE FINAL!



Super result by a talented and well-coached team. Fully deserved victory in Newbridge after a battling display.



Up the Faithful! — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) December 19, 2020

Offaly stretched their advantage further when their first goal arrived on 23 minutes. Cormac Egan forced a save from Kildare goalkeeper Cormac Barker, before Cathal Ryan pounced to fist the ball to the net.

O’Neill grabbed their second goal five minutes later after an impressive run which left the scoreline reading 2-6 to 0-2.

Kildare struck back with 1-1 just before half-time with the goal coming from Oisin O’Sullivan while Adam Fanning added the point.

Offaly continued to keep their noses in front after the restart before a second O’Sullivan goal cut the gap to three points on the hour mark. But Offaly managed to hold on and book their place in the Leinster final.

Latest from @ElectricIreland Leinster MFC semi final: #GAAThisIsMajor

Full time

Meath: 2-10(16)

Laois: 1-7(10)



Leinster final here we come!! — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Meath were leading Laois by 0-5 to 0-4 when Liam Stafford struck for their first goal of the opening half.

Alan Bowden followed up with their second on 27 minutes before Eoghan Frayne tapped over a free as Meath headed for the half-time break with a 2-6 to 0-5 advantage.

Meath kept the scoreboard moving in the second half with Frayne and Bowden both adding to their tallies while substitute Kieran O’Donnell found the net for Laois shortly after coming on.

That score gave Laois a chance at mounting a comeback after the second water break, but Meath held firm to ensure a safe passage into the final.

Meath and Offaly will now prepare to meet in the final on Sunday, 3 January.

Leinster MFC Results:

Kildare 2-7 Offaly 2-10

Meath 2-10 Laois 1-7