Thursday 24 December 2020
Munster's clash with Leinster in Thomond Park postponed

The game was due to take place in Limerick on 26 December.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 11,935 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/5310401
Munster and Leinster were due to clash at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated 14 minutes ago

MUNSTER’S GUINNESS PRO14 clash with Leinster scheduled to take place on 26 December has been postponed.

The game was due to be played at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day but will now be rescheduled for 2021.

The42 understands that there have been a small number of positive Covid-19 results in one of the senior squads after testing this week.

An official announcement has since landed.

“The Round 9 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby has been postponed,” a statement reads.

“The game was due to take place on Saturday, December 26 in Limerick, however, Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing. Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.

“Having considered this, the Pro14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

- Updated 11.20am to include Pro14 statement.

