Leinster players and staff return negative Covid tests following Munster postponement

Action from the 2019 encounter between the rivals.

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that all players and staff tested negative for Covid-19 following the postponement of their St Stephen’s Day clash against Munster in the Guinness Pro14.

The province are optimistic the game will be rescheduled for early 2021.

Last night’s statement read: “Following this morning’s confirmation that the Round 9 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby has been postponed, Leinster Rugby can confirm that all outstanding Covid-19 PCR Testing results have now been returned and all players and staff have tested negative.

“Leinster Rugby would like to thank the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group and Munster Rugby for their help and understanding and we look forward to the rescheduled game early in the new year.”