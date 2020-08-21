Leinster and Munster name locked-and-loaded teams for tomorrow

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have both named very strong teams for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport], with the southern province handing starting debuts to Springbok pair RG Snyman and Damian de Allende.

The World Cup winners will hope to add a new dimension against a Leinster team that includes 21-year-old second row Ryan Baird making just his third start for the eastern province.

Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony captain the teams. Source: INPHO

Leinster are captained by Johnny Sexton and have opted for a potent-looking back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and the returning Jack Conan – his first appearance since last year’s World Cup.

A Munster back row trio of captain Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, and CJ Stander provides real balance too for Johann van Graan’s men. Jack O’Donoghue was ruled out due to a concussion at training this week.

The Munster boss has given 23-year-old Shane Daly a start in his back three, with new signing Matt Gallagher set for a possible debut off the bench.

Daly joins Andrew Conway and Keith Earls in the back three, while de Allende teams up with Chris Farrell in a powerful midfield combination. With Joey Carbery sidelined indefinitely, JJ Hanrahan continues as Munster’s out-half, forming a halfback pairing with Conor Murray.

Munster’s front row is made up of James Cronin, Niall Scannell, and Stephen Archer, while the experienced lineout leader Billy Holland pairs up with Snyman in the second row.

The Leinster front row has three Ireland internationals in the shape of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter – with Tadhg Furlong missing from the match day 23 altogether.

Baird partners Scott Fardy in the second row, while Sexton pairs up with Luke McGrath in the halfbacks. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are a proven centre combination, while the back three of James Lowe, Dave Kearney, and Jordan Larmour offers plenty of quality wider out.

Leinster have opted for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench, with a pair of back row replacements in Will Connors and Max Deegan.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ryan Baird

5. Scott Fardy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Devin Toner

20. Will Connors

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Max Deegan

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. RG Snyman

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Chris Cloete

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Matt Gallagher

Referee: Andrew Brace.