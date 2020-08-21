This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster and Munster name locked-and-loaded teams for tomorrow

Ireland internationals, Springboks, and promising young players will all feature in Dublin.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 21 Aug 2020, 12:07 PM
LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have both named very strong teams for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport], with the southern province handing starting debuts to Springbok pair RG Snyman and Damian de Allende.

The World Cup winners will hope to add a new dimension against a Leinster team that includes 21-year-old second row Ryan Baird making just his third start for the eastern province.

pjimage Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony captain the teams. Source: INPHO

Leinster are captained by Johnny Sexton and have opted for a potent-looking back row of  Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and the returning Jack Conan – his first appearance since last year’s World Cup.

A Munster back row trio of captain Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell, and CJ Stander provides real balance too for Johann van Graan’s men. Jack O’Donoghue was ruled out due to a concussion at training this week.

The Munster boss has given 23-year-old Shane Daly a start in his back three, with new signing Matt Gallagher set for a possible debut off the bench.

Daly joins Andrew Conway and Keith Earls in the back three, while de Allende teams up with Chris Farrell in a powerful midfield combination. With Joey Carbery sidelined indefinitely, JJ Hanrahan continues as Munster’s out-half, forming a halfback pairing with Conor Murray.

Munster’s front row is made up of James Cronin, Niall Scannell, and Stephen Archer, while the experienced lineout leader Billy Holland pairs up with Snyman in the second row.

The Leinster front row has three Ireland internationals in the shape of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter – with Tadhg Furlong missing from the match day 23 altogether.

Baird partners Scott Fardy in the second row, while Sexton pairs up with Luke McGrath in the halfbacks. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are a proven centre combination, while the back three of James Lowe, Dave Kearney, and Jordan Larmour offers plenty of quality wider out. 

Leinster have opted for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench, with a pair of back row replacements in Will Connors and Max Deegan.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ryan Baird
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Devin Toner
20. Will Connors
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Max Deegan

Munster:

15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. RG Snyman
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Matt Gallagher

Referee: Andrew Brace. 

