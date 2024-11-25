Ireland trio among five players to return from injury for Leinster's trip to Ulster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Ireland trio Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour will be available for selection for Friday’s URC meeting with Ulster, while hookers Lee Barron and John McKee have also returned from injury for the upcoming interpro at Kingspan Stadium.

All five players have returned to full training this week after recent injuries.

Back row Conan suffered a hamstring injury and was withdrawn after 19 minutes during the eastern province’s URC Round 4 victory over Munster at Croke Park.

Back-three option O’Brien has also recovered from a hamstring injury, his arising in the first half of Leinster’s Round 3 victory at Benetton.

O’Brien’s fellow outside back Larmour missed that Benetton meeting with what Leinster described as a “precaution” over an unspecified injury. The 27-year-old has been out of action since, but is fit to feature in Belfast this Friday night.

The returns of hookers Barron and McKee are timely, too, with Rónan Kelleher and Gus McCarthy remaining on Ireland duty and Dan Sheehan a longer-term absentee.

Barron went off at half-time of Leinster’s victory over Munster with an ankle issue, while McKee has missed most of the season with an unspecified injury but built his way back to match fitness by starting both of Leinster’s ‘A’ Interpro Championship victories this month against Connacht and Munster respectively.

Leinster also confirmed that there are no further updates on Dan Sheehan, Rob Russell, Paddy McCarthy or Tommy O’Brien this week.