Barrett, Snyman, and Culhane come into Leinster XV to face Bulls

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has welcomed Kiwi star Jordie Barrett back into his starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria [KO 3pm Irish time, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
Barrett didn’t feature in either of Leinster’s games during the Six Nations fallow weeks as he was given a chance to recuperate, but he is back at inside centre as Cullen’s side look to maintain their 100% record so far this season.
Springboks lock RG Snyman has also come into the team after being used off the bench recently, while 22-year-old back row James Culhane is the third fresh face in the starting XV to face third-placed Bulls.
Ireland international Jack Boyle continues at loosehead prop having featured in Leinster’s two most recent games as well as earning his first two Test caps off the bench in the Six Nations.
Jimmy O’Brien is also back from Ireland camp to continue at fullback, while tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson returns from his involvement in the Six Nations to take a place on the Leinster bench and the versatile Ciarán Frawley is also among the replacements after being unused by Ireland during the championship.
Advertisement
30-year-old Clontarf prop Ivan Soroka, who recently made his Leinster debut against Cardiff after being called in as injury cover, is on the bench alongside younger brother Alex.
Without most of their Six Nations stars back, Cullen and Jacques Nienaber have largely gone for continuity in their selection as they bid to have a good experience on this two-week tour of South Africa against the Bulls and Sharks.
At this stage last season, Leinster lost heavily to the Lions and Stormers in South Africa. Leinster also lost the URC semi-final to the Bulls in Pretoria last season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have welcomed dynamic back row Cameron Hanekom to their side, while Keagan Johannes starts at out-half, meaning Willie le Roux returns to fullback.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Jack Boyle
2. John McKee
3. Rabah Slimani
4. RG Snyman
5. Diarmuid Mangan
6. Max Deegan
7. Will Connors
8. James Culhane
Replacements:
16. Stephen Smyth
17. Ivan Soroka
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Alex Soroka
21. Scott Penny
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Ciarán Frawley
Bulls:
15. Willie le Roux
14. Sebastian de Klerk
13. David Kriel
12. Harold Vorster
11. Stravino Jacobs
10. Keagan Johannes
9. Embrose Papier
1. Alulutho Tshakweni
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Wilco Louw
4. Ruan Vermaak
5. JF van Heerden
6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)
7. Jannes Kirsten
8. Cameron Hanekom
Replacements:
16. Johan Grobbelaar
17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
18. Mornay Smith
19. Reinhardt Ludwig
20. Marco van Staden
21. Nizaam Carr
22. Zak Burger
23. Devon Williams
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Barrett, Snyman, and Culhane come into Leinster XV to face Bulls
LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has welcomed Kiwi star Jordie Barrett back into his starting XV for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria [KO 3pm Irish time, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
Barrett didn’t feature in either of Leinster’s games during the Six Nations fallow weeks as he was given a chance to recuperate, but he is back at inside centre as Cullen’s side look to maintain their 100% record so far this season.
Springboks lock RG Snyman has also come into the team after being used off the bench recently, while 22-year-old back row James Culhane is the third fresh face in the starting XV to face third-placed Bulls.
Ireland international Jack Boyle continues at loosehead prop having featured in Leinster’s two most recent games as well as earning his first two Test caps off the bench in the Six Nations.
Jimmy O’Brien is also back from Ireland camp to continue at fullback, while tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson returns from his involvement in the Six Nations to take a place on the Leinster bench and the versatile Ciarán Frawley is also among the replacements after being unused by Ireland during the championship.
30-year-old Clontarf prop Ivan Soroka, who recently made his Leinster debut against Cardiff after being called in as injury cover, is on the bench alongside younger brother Alex.
Without most of their Six Nations stars back, Cullen and Jacques Nienaber have largely gone for continuity in their selection as they bid to have a good experience on this two-week tour of South Africa against the Bulls and Sharks.
At this stage last season, Leinster lost heavily to the Lions and Stormers in South Africa. Leinster also lost the URC semi-final to the Bulls in Pretoria last season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have welcomed dynamic back row Cameron Hanekom to their side, while Keagan Johannes starts at out-half, meaning Willie le Roux returns to fullback.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Jack Boyle
2. John McKee
3. Rabah Slimani
4. RG Snyman
5. Diarmuid Mangan
6. Max Deegan
7. Will Connors
8. James Culhane
Replacements:
16. Stephen Smyth
17. Ivan Soroka
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Alex Soroka
21. Scott Penny
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Ciarán Frawley
Bulls:
15. Willie le Roux
14. Sebastian de Klerk
13. David Kriel
12. Harold Vorster
11. Stravino Jacobs
10. Keagan Johannes
9. Embrose Papier
1. Alulutho Tshakweni
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Wilco Louw
4. Ruan Vermaak
5. JF van Heerden
6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)
7. Jannes Kirsten
8. Cameron Hanekom
Replacements:
16. Johan Grobbelaar
17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
18. Mornay Smith
19. Reinhardt Ludwig
20. Marco van Staden
21. Nizaam Carr
22. Zak Burger
23. Devon Williams
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bulls Leinster On Tour Team news URC