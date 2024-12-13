Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield, with Sam Prendergast once again named at out-half and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.
Up front, Porter comes into the front row, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Clarkson at tighthead.
Joe McCarthy partners James Ryan in the Leinster second row.
Doris captains the team from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan completing the back row.
RG Snyman, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne are included on a strong Leinster bench, which also includes three Academy players in Gus McCarthy, Fintan Gunne and Andrew Osborne.
Former Leinster prop Michael Ala’Alatoa is included in a Clermont team which shows seven changes from their opening round win against Benetton.
Clermont have selected 29-year-old Irae Simone at out-half, marking his first start at 10 in his professional career. Simone started 20 games at centre for the French side last season but has primarily been used off the bench across his four outings this season.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Barrett starts at fullback as Leinster make 5 changes for Clermont
JORDIE BARRETT HAS been named at fullback in the Leinster team to face Clermont Auvergne in tomorrow’s Champions Cup round two clash at Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].
Barrett is one of five changes from the team that started at Bristol Bears last weekend.
The New Zealander impressed off the bench as he made his Leinster debut in Sunday’s win at Bristol, and now comes into the starting team for his first home game since joining the province.
The versatile 27-year-old is primarily a centre, with tomorrow’s game his first start at fullback since November 2022.
The other changes see Caelan Doris return as captain, with winger Liam Turner, loosehead Andrew Porter and tighthead Tom Clarkson also coming into the starting XV.
Barrett’s move to 15 comes with Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne all unavailable due to injury.
The All Black is joined in the Leinster back three by Jimmy O’Brien and Turner.
Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield, with Sam Prendergast once again named at out-half and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.
Up front, Porter comes into the front row, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Clarkson at tighthead.
Joe McCarthy partners James Ryan in the Leinster second row.
Doris captains the team from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan completing the back row.
RG Snyman, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne are included on a strong Leinster bench, which also includes three Academy players in Gus McCarthy, Fintan Gunne and Andrew Osborne.
Former Leinster prop Michael Ala’Alatoa is included in a Clermont team which shows seven changes from their opening round win against Benetton.
Clermont have selected 29-year-old Irae Simone at out-half, marking his first start at 10 in his professional career. Simone started 20 games at centre for the French side last season but has primarily been used off the bench across his four outings this season.
LEINSTER:
Replacements:
Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions Cup Leinster Rugby