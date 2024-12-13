Barrett starts at fullback as Leinster make 5 changes for Clermont

JORDIE BARRETT HAS been named at fullback in the Leinster team to face Clermont Auvergne in tomorrow’s Champions Cup round two clash at Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].

Barrett is one of five changes from the team that started at Bristol Bears last weekend.

The New Zealander impressed off the bench as he made his Leinster debut in Sunday’s win at Bristol, and now comes into the starting team for his first home game since joining the province.

The versatile 27-year-old is primarily a centre, with tomorrow’s game his first start at fullback since November 2022.

The other changes see Caelan Doris return as captain, with winger Liam Turner, loosehead Andrew Porter and tighthead Tom Clarkson also coming into the starting XV.

Barrett’s move to 15 comes with Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne all unavailable due to injury.

The All Black is joined in the Leinster back three by Jimmy O’Brien and Turner.

Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield, with Sam Prendergast once again named at out-half and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Up front, Porter comes into the front row, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Clarkson at tighthead.

Joe McCarthy partners James Ryan in the Leinster second row.

Doris captains the team from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan completing the back row.

RG Snyman, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne are included on a strong Leinster bench, which also includes three Academy players in Gus McCarthy, Fintan Gunne and Andrew Osborne.

Former Leinster prop Michael Ala’Alatoa is included in a Clermont team which shows seven changes from their opening round win against Benetton.

Clermont have selected 29-year-old Irae Simone at out-half, marking his first start at 10 in his professional career. Simone started 20 games at centre for the French side last season but has primarily been used off the bench across his four outings this season.

LEINSTER:

15. Jordie Barrett

14. Liam Turner

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Cian Healy

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Jack Conan

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Ross Byrne

23. Andrew Osborne

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)