Jamie Osborne in contention for Leinster return against Munster, McCloskey a doubt for Ulster

JAMIE OSBORNE HAS returned to full training with Leinster and is thus available for the URC clash with Munster at Thomond Park on Friday, 27 December.

Osborne has been absent since suffering a groin injury during Ireland’s Autumn Series, but is now in contention for a return in Friday’s Interpro.

Meanwhile, Leinster will assess all of Max Deegan, Jack Conan, Jordan Larmour, and Tommy O’Brien before deciding on their availability to face Munster. Deegan is following graduated return to play protocols, while Conan was withdrawn during the first half of last weekend’s win over Connacht as a precaution. Larmour and O’Brien were stood down from the matchday squad for that victory out of precaution.

Dan Sheehan, Rob Russell, Will Connors, Tadhg Furlong, Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Liam Turner and Thomas Clarkson all remain unavailable.

Leinster will name their team to face Munster at noon on St Stephen’s Day.

Elsewhere, Ulster say Stuart McCloskey (hamstring) and Zac Ward (ankle) sustained injuries in last Friday’s defeat to Munster, and are undergoing scans to establish the severities of their respective issues. Ulster face Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, 28 December.

In better news for Ulster, all of Ben Carson, Ethan McIlroy, Jake Flannery, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Iain Henderson and Nathan Doak have resumed team training following their recent injuries. Ulster have yet to confirm their availability for the Connacht clash.