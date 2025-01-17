Advertisement
More Stories
Hugo Keenan. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTeam news

Keenan returns for Leinster's Bath clash, Ringrose moves to wing, Dorris on bench

Once again province have a strong line-up of replacements.
1.30pm, 17 Jan 2025
4

HUGO KEENAN RETURNS to make his first start for Leinster since October as the province host Bath for their Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ2, Premier Sports 1). 

There are five changes to the starting XV from Sunday’s win over La Rochelle in France, with Hugo Keenan returning to the full-back spot after recovering from a wrist injury. 

Keenan will be joined in the back three by Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose, who shifts over to the wing to accommodate a centre partnership of Jordie Barrett and Robbie Henshaw.

Sam Prendergast continues at ten with Jamison Gibson-Park once again his half-back partner.

Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani have been drafted into the starting line up after coming off the bench in La Rochelle, with Rónan Kelleher keeping his place at hooker.

Joe McCarthy once again partners James Ryan in the second row, while Josh van der Flier continues at seven. 

Jack Conan comes in to captain the team while Max Deegan returns at flanker.

Academy hooker Gus McCarthy is joined on the bench by Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson as the front row options, while RG Snyman and Caelan Doris also take their place among the strong line-up of the replacements.

Jimmy O’Brien offers the outside back cover while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath will provide the reinforcements at half-back.

Leinster 

15. Hugo Keenan 

14. Garry Ringrose

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Jamie Osborne

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

 

1. Andrew Porter 

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (Capt)

 

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. RG Snyman

20. Caelan Doris

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

 

Bath 

15. Tom de Glanville

14. Joe Cokanasiga, 

13. Ollie Lawrence, 

12. Max Ojomoh, 

11. Ruaridh McConnochie, 

10. Finn Russell, 

9. Ben Spencer (Capt) 

 

1. Beno Obano

2. Niall Annett

3. Will Stuart

4. Quinn Roux

5. Ross Molony

6. Ted Hill

7. Miles Reid

8. Alfie Barbeary

 

Replacements: 

16. Tom Dunn

17. Francois van Wyk

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Charlie Ewels

20. Josh Bayliss

21. Louis Schreuder

22. Orlando Bailey

23. Jaco Coetzee

 

Ref: Luc Ramos (FFR)

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie