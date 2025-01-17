Keenan will be joined in the back three by Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose, who shifts over to the wing to accommodate a centre partnership of Jordie Barrett and Robbie Henshaw.
Keenan returns for Leinster's Bath clash, Ringrose moves to wing, Dorris on bench
HUGO KEENAN RETURNS to make his first start for Leinster since October as the province host Bath for their Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ2, Premier Sports 1).
There are five changes to the starting XV from Sunday’s win over La Rochelle in France, with Hugo Keenan returning to the full-back spot after recovering from a wrist injury.
Keenan will be joined in the back three by Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose, who shifts over to the wing to accommodate a centre partnership of Jordie Barrett and Robbie Henshaw.
Sam Prendergast continues at ten with Jamison Gibson-Park once again his half-back partner.
Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani have been drafted into the starting line up after coming off the bench in La Rochelle, with Rónan Kelleher keeping his place at hooker.
Joe McCarthy once again partners James Ryan in the second row, while Josh van der Flier continues at seven.
Jack Conan comes in to captain the team while Max Deegan returns at flanker.
Academy hooker Gus McCarthy is joined on the bench by Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson as the front row options, while RG Snyman and Caelan Doris also take their place among the strong line-up of the replacements.
Jimmy O’Brien offers the outside back cover while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath will provide the reinforcements at half-back.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Garry Ringrose
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Jamie Osborne
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan (Capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. RG Snyman
20. Caelan Doris
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien
Bath
15. Tom de Glanville
14. Joe Cokanasiga,
13. Ollie Lawrence,
12. Max Ojomoh,
11. Ruaridh McConnochie,
10. Finn Russell,
9. Ben Spencer (Capt)
1. Beno Obano
2. Niall Annett
3. Will Stuart
4. Quinn Roux
5. Ross Molony
6. Ted Hill
7. Miles Reid
8. Alfie Barbeary
Replacements:
16. Tom Dunn
17. Francois van Wyk
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Charlie Ewels
20. Josh Bayliss
21. Louis Schreuder
22. Orlando Bailey
23. Jaco Coetzee
Ref: Luc Ramos (FFR)
