Keenan returns for Leinster's Bath clash, Ringrose moves to wing, Dorris on bench

HUGO KEENAN RETURNS to make his first start for Leinster since October as the province host Bath for their Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ2, Premier Sports 1).

There are five changes to the starting XV from Sunday’s win over La Rochelle in France, with Hugo Keenan returning to the full-back spot after recovering from a wrist injury.

Keenan will be joined in the back three by Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose, who shifts over to the wing to accommodate a centre partnership of Jordie Barrett and Robbie Henshaw.

Sam Prendergast continues at ten with Jamison Gibson-Park once again his half-back partner.

Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani have been drafted into the starting line up after coming off the bench in La Rochelle, with Rónan Kelleher keeping his place at hooker.

Joe McCarthy once again partners James Ryan in the second row, while Josh van der Flier continues at seven.

Jack Conan comes in to captain the team while Max Deegan returns at flanker.

Academy hooker Gus McCarthy is joined on the bench by Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson as the front row options, while RG Snyman and Caelan Doris also take their place among the strong line-up of the replacements.

Jimmy O’Brien offers the outside back cover while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath will provide the reinforcements at half-back.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Garry Ringrose

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Jamie Osborne

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Rabah Slimani

Advertisement

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. RG Snyman

20. Caelan Doris

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Bath

15. Tom de Glanville

14. Joe Cokanasiga,

13. Ollie Lawrence,

12. Max Ojomoh,

11. Ruaridh McConnochie,

10. Finn Russell,

9. Ben Spencer (Capt)

1. Beno Obano

2. Niall Annett

3. Will Stuart

4. Quinn Roux

5. Ross Molony

6. Ted Hill

7. Miles Reid

8. Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

16. Tom Dunn

17. Francois van Wyk

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Charlie Ewels

20. Josh Bayliss

21. Louis Schreuder

22. Orlando Bailey

23. Jaco Coetzee

Ref: Luc Ramos (FFR)