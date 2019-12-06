This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 December, 2019
Larmour, Porter and Doris in harness as Leinster travel to face Premiership-leading Saints

Tadhg Furlong, Rob Kearney and Scott Fardy head up a vastly experienced Leinster bench.

By Sean Farrell Friday 6 Dec 2019, 12:12 PM
44 minutes ago 2,153 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4919479
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JORDAN LARMOUR HAS earned the nod to start in the 15 shirt for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Northampton tomorrow. (kick-off 1pm, Virgin Sport and Channel 4).

Veteran fullback Rob Kearney is named among the replacements, while his brother Dave starts on the wing as one of the five changes made to the side that ground out a win away to Lyon a fortnight ago.

Andrew Porter and number 8 Caelan Doris are among the changes, with Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan and Luke McGrath held in reserve.

Jamison Gibson-Park partners captain Jonathan Sexton at half-back while Devin Toner is in the second row next to James Ryan.

Northampton Saints

15. Ahsee Tuala
14. Tom Collins
13. Matt Proctor
12. Rory Hutchinson
11. Taqele Naiyaravoro
10. Dan Biggar
9. Cobus Reinach

1. Alex Waller Capt
2. Mikey Haywood
3. Ehren Painter
4. Alex Moon
5. Api Ratuniyarawa
6. Tom Wood
7. Jamie Gibson
8. Teimana Harrison

Replacements:

16. Michael Van Vuuren
17. Francois van Wyk
18. Paul Hill
19. Alex Coles
20. Lewis Ludlam
21. Connor Tupai
22. James Grayson
23. Piers Francis

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton  Capt
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rob Kearney

