Larmour, Porter and Doris in harness as Leinster travel to face Premiership-leading Saints

JORDAN LARMOUR HAS earned the nod to start in the 15 shirt for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Northampton tomorrow. (kick-off 1pm, Virgin Sport and Channel 4).

Veteran fullback Rob Kearney is named among the replacements, while his brother Dave starts on the wing as one of the five changes made to the side that ground out a win away to Lyon a fortnight ago.

Andrew Porter and number 8 Caelan Doris are among the changes, with Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan and Luke McGrath held in reserve.

Jamison Gibson-Park partners captain Jonathan Sexton at half-back while Devin Toner is in the second row next to James Ryan.

Northampton Saints

15. Ahsee Tuala

14. Tom Collins

13. Matt Proctor

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. Taqele Naiyaravoro

10. Dan Biggar

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Alex Waller Capt

2. Mikey Haywood

3. Ehren Painter

4. Alex Moon

5. Api Ratuniyarawa

6. Tom Wood

7. Jamie Gibson

8. Teimana Harrison

Replacements:

16. Michael Van Vuuren

17. Francois van Wyk

18. Paul Hill

19. Alex Coles

20. Lewis Ludlam

21. Connor Tupai

22. James Grayson

23. Piers Francis

Leinster



15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton Capt

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Scott Fardy

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rob Kearney