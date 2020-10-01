Sexton to captain Leinster in Pro14 opener while Larmour and Keenan switch roles

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL captain Leinster for their Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons this Friday at the RDS [KO, 8.15pm: eir Sport, TG4].

The Level 3 lockdown restrictions in Dublin mean that no supporters will be in attendance, as the reigning holders get their campaign underway after their recent exit from the Champions Cup.

Sexton takes up his usual number 10 position with Jamison Gibson-Park partnering him at half-back.

Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose will link up at midfield while head coach Leo Cullen has made some adjustments to the back three.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back as Jordan Larmour and James Lowe occupy the wings.

Ed Byrne is selected at loosehead prop, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Michael Bent slots in at tighthead.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan will feature in the second row, with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the back row.

Leinster Squad

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ryan Baird

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Tommy O’Brien

