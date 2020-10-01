Sexton to captain Leinster in Pro14 opener while Larmour and Keenan switch roles

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL captain Leinster for their Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons this Friday at the RDS [KO, 8.15pm: eir Sport, TG4].
The Level 3 lockdown restrictions in Dublin mean that no supporters will be in attendance, as the reigning holders get their campaign underway after their recent exit from the Champions Cup.
Sexton takes up his usual number 10 position with Jamison Gibson-Park partnering him at half-back.
Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose will link up at midfield while head coach Leo Cullen has made some adjustments to the back three.
Hugo Keenan starts at full-back as Jordan Larmour and James Lowe occupy the wings.
Ed Byrne is selected at loosehead prop, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Michael Bent slots in at tighthead.
Scott Fardy and James Ryan will feature in the second row, with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the back row.
Here's how @dragonsrugby will line up tomorrow night at the RDS. 🐉👇#LEIvDRA #GuinnessPRO14 https://t.co/FqjrAmAFBf— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 1, 2020
Leinster Squad
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Ed Byrne
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements
16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ryan Baird
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Tommy O’Brien
