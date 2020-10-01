BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Sexton to captain Leinster in Pro14 opener while Larmour and Keenan switch roles

The holders will get their campaign underway at home after their recent exit from the Champions Cup.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 1:02 PM
52 minutes ago 1,972 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5219895
Leinster captain Johnny Sexton.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Leinster captain Johnny Sexton.
Leinster captain Johnny Sexton.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL captain Leinster for their Guinness Pro14 opener against the Dragons this Friday at the RDS [KO, 8.15pm: eir Sport, TG4].

The Level 3 lockdown restrictions in Dublin mean that no supporters will be in attendance, as the reigning holders get their campaign underway after their recent exit from the Champions Cup.

Sexton takes up his usual number 10 position with Jamison Gibson-Park partnering him at half-back.

Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose will link up at midfield while head coach Leo Cullen has made some adjustments to the back three.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back as Jordan Larmour and James Lowe occupy the wings.

Ed Byrne is selected at loosehead prop, with Rónan Kelleher at hooker and Michael Bent slots in at tighthead.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan will feature in the second row, with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the back row. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leinster Squad

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Jordan Larmour 
13. Garry Ringrose 
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Ed Byrne 
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent 
4. Scott Fardy 
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan 

Replacements

16. Seán Cronin 
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter 
19. Ryan Baird
20. Max Deegan 
21. Luke McGrath 
22. Ross Byrne 
23. Tommy O’Brien

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie