WHILE THE PAST weekend saw them qualify for their sixth consecutive European Champions Cup semi-final, Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal admitted the province are still searching for a greater level of consistency across the duration of matches.

Just four points clear (7-3) at the end of a scrappy opening period against Sale Sharks in the last-eight of the Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Leinster proceeded to outscore their cross-channel opponents 36-10 in the second half and ultimately progress in convincing style.

A number of errors and defensive lapses saw them trailing 31-28 in the 52nd minute of their Round of 16 showdown with Edinburgh at the same venue six days earlier, before an unanswered haul of 21 points propelled them over the line.

An overall tally of 92 points and 13 tries across these two fixtures will have pleased an attack specialist like Bleyendaal, but there will be some finetuning required ahead of their final-four European meeting with Toulon in the Aviva on Saturday, 2 May.

“I’d say it’s very fair [that Leinster haven’t been at their best for the whole of games]. The reality is it’s hard to just dominate a game for 80 minutes as well, so I think what we’re pleased with is how we’re able to absorb a bit of pressure. We made errors, which in the past might have cost us a lot of points,” Bleyendaal said at a Leinster media briefing in UCD yesterday.

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“I just thought we were nice and calm on the weekend, and we got the rewards later in the game. We just want to be more accurate with the ball, but not necessarily be more conservative. It’s just finding the balance there.

“To score points, you’ve got to retain that possession, and then if we want to give it to the opposition, it has to be on our terms. I think that’s particularly true for those French teams.”

Before switching their attention back to Champions Cup action, Leinster will be focused on bolstering their defence of the United Rugby Championship. An interprovincial derby is on the cards against Ulster at Affidea Stadium in Belfast this Friday, followed by a URC visit to Benetton in Treviso eight days later.

Although Ryan Baird (in only his second game back following a lengthy lay-off) and Alex Usanov picked up injuries in the Sale game that will see them missing out on a trip to Ulster, Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier will be assessed later this week before a final decision is made on their availability.

Given Usanov now joins long-term absentees Jack Boyle and Paddy McCarthy on the treatment table for the time being, the potential return of Porter is a timely boost as Leinster continue to find themselves stretched at loosehead prop.

“I’m not 100% sure on Ryan Baird, but he wasn’t training today. He’s not playing this week, so it’s one of those to be assessed, and hopefully a bit more clarity by the end of the week. It’s a real shame because he was playing so well. He was in good form, so we’ll definitely miss him for the week ahead. That’s for sure,” Bleyendaal said.

“We’ve got a short week, so it’s hard to get an early read on those guys [Porter, Doris and van der Flier]. Ports in the loosehead position, it’d be good to get him back and fit, but obviously not one we’re looking to rush as well.”

Considering they are currently just one point and one spot behind third-place Ulster in the URC standings, a victory in Belfast on Friday could significantly increase Leinster’s quest for a top-two finish.

Yet their record of five losses from 14 games in this season’s competition means the eastern province can ill-afford to get ahead of themselves, particularly with Ulster making significant strides forward in their second full season under Richie Murphy.

Mark Sexton (young brother of former Leinster and Ireland fly-half Johnny) has also been praised for the work he is doing behind the scenes as Ulster attack coach, with their backline quartet of Robert Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nathan Doak all having featured for Ireland during this year’s Six Nations Championship.

“I think they just play to their strengths. I’d call it quite a big backline. They’re strong, fast and physical. Part of their attack is giving your athletes a chance to have a crack, and they’ve got those guys to do it. Very dangerous and then a very effective kicking game to balance with it, so it’s not just all-out attack,” Bleyendaal added.

“It’s difficult to defend, and then we’re talking about being accurate. If you’re going to give them the ball in turnovers, then they’re very dangerous in that regard. So, something we have to look out for.”