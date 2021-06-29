68 scores as Laois defeat Westmeath in Leinster U20 thriller and Limerick senior club draws made

SIX DAYS AFTER the 2020 championship was finally completed, this year’s Leinster U20 action commenced tonight with Laois, Antrim and Kildare all claiming Round 1 victories.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The game of the night was in Portlaoise with Laois winning an extra-time thriller by 4-33 to 4-27 against Westmeath.

Laois looked to be in complete control during normal time as they were in front 2-17 to 0-11 at half-time but Westmeath reeled them in to trail by seven points at the second-half water break.

A remarkable finale saw the teams trade goals with first Westmeath netting in the 57th minute, Laois raising a green flag in the 61st minute, Westmeath scoring another goal in the 63rd minute before a late Laois point from Tomas Keyes left the teams tied at 4-22 to 3-25.

Westmeath made the initial running in extra-time and their fourth goal of the evening saw them creep ahead 4-26 to 4-25 at the midway mark of that period. But Laois took a grip of the game thereafter as they outscored Westmeath 0-8 to 0-1 in the second half of extra-time to clinch a six-point success.

James Duggan top scored for the winners with 3-5 from play while Keyes (0-8), Tadhg Cuddy (0-6), Gearoid Lynch (1-2) and Ciaran Byrne (0-5) also impressed for Laois.

Defeat was tough for Westmeath with Jack Gillen (1-8), Eamonn Cunneen (0-8) and Josh Coll (2-2) having shown up well.

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship



Extra Time

FULL TIME



Westmeath 4.27

Laois 4.33#leinsteru20hurlingchampionship #iarmhiabu — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) June 29, 2021

Elsewhere at Netwatch Cullen Park, Kildare overcame Carlow by 1-23 to 3-16 with Paul Dolan firing the late winner from play.

Kildare trailed 2-7 to 0-11 at the interval and were down 3-10 to 0-14 during the third quarter. But a Conor Treacy goal inspired their comeback as they outscored Carlow by 1-9 to 0-6 in the last 20 minutes of action.

Free-taker Liam Dempsey was Kildare’s top scorer with 0-13 while Jake Doyle (0-8), Eoin Hosey (1-2) and Conor Kehoe (0-4) caught the eye for Carlow in that area.

Bord Gais Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Rd1

Full Time

Kildare: 1-23(26)

Carlow: 3-16(25)



Fantastic victory for the lads - what a finish, what a game



Cill Dara abú 🏳🏳🏳 — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) June 29, 2021

In Ballycran, the all-Ulster clash was won by Antrim by 3-17 to 1-13 against Down. Antrim laid all the foundations in the first half, as they went in front 1-11 to 0-4 at half-time and were ahead 2-14 to 0-9 by the second-half water break.



Tom McGrattan, who finished with 1-7, got a goal for Down late on but Danan McKeogh struck Antrim’s third goal of the night with top scorer Rian McMullan (1-6) and Michael McGarry also raising green flags.

Antrim will now face Laois next Tuesday 6 July in Navan at 7.30pm, four days before the counties meet in an All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary round.

Also next Tueday, Kildare will face Wexford in Round 2 at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Last year's Limerick senior hurling champions Na Piarsaigh. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elsewhere tonight the 2021 Limerick senior club championship draws were made.

Reigning hurling champions Na Piarsaigh, who have won six of the last ten titles, have been paired in the same group as 2017 finalists Kilmallock and 2016 finalists Ballybrown.

2019 champions Patrickswell are in the other group in Section A of the championship along with Ahane and last year’s beaten finalists Doon.

Cian Lynch celebrates after Patrickswell win the 2019 Limerick final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster U20 Hurling Round 1 Results

Laois Westmeath

Carlow 3-16 Kildare 1-23

Down 1-13 Antrim 3-17

Limerick Senior Championship Draws

Hurling

Section A

Group 1 – Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ballybrown.

Group 2 – Patrickswell, Doon, Ahane.

Section B

Group 1 – South Liberties, Blackrock, Garryspillane.

Group 2 – Adare, Monlaeen, Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Football

Group 1 – Ballysteen, St Kieran’s, Galtee Gaels.

Group 2 – Adare, Oola, Na Piarsaigh.

Group 3 – Ballylanders, Claughaun, Monaleen.

Group 4 – Galbally, Newcastle West, Fr Caseys.

