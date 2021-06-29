Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

68 scores as Laois defeat Westmeath in Leinster U20 thriller and Limerick senior club draws made

There were also U20 hurling wins tonight for Antrim and Kildare.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 9:37 PM
34 minutes ago 1,885 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5481179

SIX DAYS AFTER the 2020 championship was finally completed, this year’s Leinster U20 action commenced tonight with Laois, Antrim and Kildare all claiming Round 1 victories.

a-view-of-match-balls Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The game of the night was in Portlaoise with Laois winning an extra-time thriller by 4-33 to 4-27 against Westmeath.

Laois looked to be in complete control during normal time as they were in front 2-17 to 0-11 at half-time but Westmeath reeled them in to trail by seven points at the second-half water break.

A remarkable finale saw the teams trade goals with first Westmeath netting in the 57th minute, Laois raising a green flag in the 61st minute, Westmeath scoring another goal in the 63rd minute before a late Laois point from Tomas Keyes left the teams tied at 4-22 to 3-25.

Westmeath made the initial running in extra-time and their fourth goal of the evening saw them creep ahead 4-26 to 4-25 at the midway mark of that period. But Laois took a grip of the game thereafter as they outscored Westmeath 0-8 to 0-1 in the second half of extra-time to clinch a six-point success.

James Duggan top scored for the winners with 3-5 from play while Keyes (0-8), Tadhg Cuddy (0-6), Gearoid Lynch (1-2) and Ciaran Byrne (0-5) also impressed for Laois.

Defeat was tough for Westmeath with Jack Gillen (1-8), Eamonn Cunneen (0-8) and Josh Coll (2-2) having shown up well.

Elsewhere at Netwatch Cullen Park, Kildare overcame Carlow by 1-23 to 3-16 with Paul Dolan firing the late winner from play.

Kildare trailed 2-7 to 0-11 at the interval and were down 3-10 to 0-14 during the third quarter. But a Conor Treacy goal inspired their comeback as they outscored Carlow by 1-9 to 0-6 in the last 20 minutes of action.

Free-taker Liam Dempsey was Kildare’s top scorer with 0-13 while Jake Doyle (0-8), Eoin Hosey (1-2) and Conor Kehoe (0-4) caught the eye for Carlow in that area.

In Ballycran, the all-Ulster clash was won by Antrim by 3-17 to 1-13 against Down. Antrim laid all the foundations in the first half, as they went in front 1-11 to 0-4 at half-time and were ahead 2-14 to 0-9 by the second-half water break.

Tom McGrattan, who finished with 1-7, got a goal for Down late on but Danan McKeogh struck Antrim’s third goal of the night with top scorer Rian McMullan (1-6) and Michael McGarry also raising green flags.

Antrim will now face Laois next Tuesday 6 July in Navan at 7.30pm, four days before the counties meet in an All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary round.

Also next Tueday, Kildare will face Wexford in Round 2 at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

na-piarsaigh-celebrate-with-the-trophy Last year's Limerick senior hurling champions Na Piarsaigh. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Elsewhere tonight the 2021 Limerick senior club championship draws were made.

Reigning hurling champions Na Piarsaigh, who have won six of the last ten titles, have been paired in the same group as 2017 finalists Kilmallock and 2016 finalists Ballybrown.

2019 champions Patrickswell are in the other group in Section A of the championship along with Ahane and last year’s beaten finalists Doon.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

cian-lynch-celebrates Cian Lynch celebrates after Patrickswell win the 2019 Limerick final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster U20 Hurling Round 1 Results

  • Laois Westmeath
  • Carlow 3-16 Kildare 1-23
  • Down 1-13 Antrim 3-17

Limerick Senior Championship Draws

Hurling

Section A

  • Group 1 – Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Ballybrown.
  • Group 2 – Patrickswell, Doon, Ahane.

Section B

  • Group 1 – South Liberties, Blackrock, Garryspillane.
  • Group 2 – Adare, Monlaeen, Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Football

  • Group 1 – Ballysteen, St Kieran’s, Galtee Gaels.
  • Group 2 – Adare, Oola, Na Piarsaigh.
  • Group 3 – Ballylanders, Claughaun, Monaleen.
  • Group 4 – Galbally, Newcastle West, Fr Caseys.

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie