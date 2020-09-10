This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 September 2020
Three Leinster men and two Ulster players make Pro14 dream team

Scott Fardy, Will Connors, Max Deegan, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey were named in the XV.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 3,374 Views 6 Comments
THREE LEINSTER PLAYERS and two from Ulster feature in the Guinness Pro14 dream team for the 2019/20 season.

Leinster forwards Scott Fardy, Will Connors, and Max Deegan have been named in the selection, while Ulster backs John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey have also made the cut.

Members of the media in Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and South Africa voted for the Pro14 dream team, which is made up of players who made a minimum of eight appearances during the campaign.

stuart-mccloskey Stuart McCloskey has been a key man for Ulster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Connors and Deegan had breakout seasons for Leinster that saw both called up to Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad as a result, with Deegan winning his first Test cap during this year’s Six Nations.

36-year-old Fardy has remained an influential and consistent performer for Leo Cullen’s side, who will defend their title in Saturday’s Pro14 final against Ulster.

Inside centre McCloskey has been a key man yet again for the northern province and his good form earned him a recall to the Ireland set-up, while Cooney’s sparkling form prior to lockdown saw him pushing Conor Murray hard for the number nine jersey at Test level.

Meanwhile, Leinster number eight Caelan Doris has been named the Pro14′s ‘Next-Gen Star’ for the 2019/20 season. 

22-year-old Doris also enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign that led to him winning his first Ireland caps and he has established himself as a key man for Leinster. 

His ongoing rise was recognised with the ‘Next-Gen Star’ award, which was also voted for by members of the media.

Guinness Pro14 dream team for 2019/20:

15. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)
14. Monty Ioane (Benetton)
13. Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues)
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)
10. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)
9. John Cooney (Ulster)

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)
2. Joseph Dweba (Cheetahs)
3. Leon Brown (Dragons)
4. Scott Fardy (Leinster)
5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
6. Max Deegan (Leinster)
7. Will Connors (Leinster)
8. Bill Mata (Edinburgh).

