Depleted Ulster face tough task as Leinster look to launch URC title charge

SITTING IN THE Thomond Park press conference this day last week, Richie Murphy described Ulster’s URC quarter-final trip to play Leinster today [KO 5pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV] as a ‘free hit’ for his side.

Just a couple of days later the messaging had changed when the ‘free hit’ question was put to assistant coach Dan Soper.

“I’m not sure if that comment implies that we’re going to go down and be careless and that it doesn’t matter,” Soper said. “It really does matter, and we will have a plan to win the game.”

One senses Soper’s words ring closer to what the players are feeling and Murphy might be quietly confident his team can spring a surprise today, with the underdog status alleviating some of the pressure that comes with knockout rugby.

Ulster appear to have turned a corner under Murphy and can feel positive about next season regardless of what happens in Dublin 4 this evening.

The same cannot be said for Leinster, who are firmly in must-win territory.

James Ryan captains Leinster. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Leo Cullen’s side are not only under pressure to win today, but to go all the way and lift the URC title. Anything less would result in a third straight season without a trophy and another long, hard summer of soul-searching.

Leinster need to save their season, and are taking no chances here with Cullen naming as strong a team as he can.

Twelve of the 15 that started the Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse start today, and the three additions – Jimmy O’Brien, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier – don’t exactly represent a dip in quality.

Centre Jamie Osborne is the only member of the Leinster starting XV who isn’t an Ireland international, which just about sums up the size of Ulster’s task.

Murphy will be delighted to welcome back centre Stuart McCloskey but injury troubles elsewhere could prove costly, and it would be no surprise if Leinster’s pack proved the decisive factor.

Ulster’s lock stocks are looking light, and with Iain Henderson already sidelined the province lost both Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell to injury against Munster last week.

The in-form Cormac Izuchukwu shifts to the Ulster second row. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

In their absence, 22-year-old Harry Sheridan starts alongside the in-form Cormac Izuchukwu, who has been lighting it up in the Ulster backrow since Murphy took the reins. Needs must, but Ulster may miss his dynamism at six.

Yet don’t have to look too far back for a confidence boost. Ulster showed grit and determination to edge Leinster in Belfast last month and played some excellent rugby in beating them at the RDS back in November. Billy Burns’ kicking game was superb that night and the province will surely look to exploit the space created in Jacques Nienaber’s defensive system again today.

But they’ll also know a fully-loaded Leinster are a different beast.

If Ulster are to spring an upset, they’ll need to slow Leinster’s ball and play the game in the right areas of the pitch. Allow Leinster to get their game flowing, and it could slip away from them – with the Leinster bench another potential gamechanger.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Ciarán Frawley.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore; Mike Lowry, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring (capt), Tom O’Toole; Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu; Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Greg Jones, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Ethan McIlroy, Jude Postlethwaite.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)