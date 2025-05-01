Teahupoo delivers again for Gordon Elliott, defending crown at Punchestown

TEAHUPOO SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDED his Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle crown with a comprehensive victory on day three of the Punchestown Festival.
Gordon Elliott’s charge returned to County Kildare off the back of successive defeats this season, including when bidding for back-to-back wins in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
The eight-year-old filled the runner-up spot in the Cotswolds, having previously found star mare Lossiemouth too strong in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, and was a 5-4 favourite to get himself back in the winner’s circle under Sam Ewing.
Advertisement
After being settled in midfield for the majority of the three-mile journey, Teahupoo travelled strongly before being nudged to lead rounding the home turn and the further he went the better he looked, with four and a quarter lengths the margin over Asterion Forlonge.
Elliott said: “This horse has got me out of trouble a few times and he’s done it again. He’s a star of a horse.
Sam Ewing celebrates winning The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) with Teahupoo. Morgan Treacy / INPHO
Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
“I was panicking turning in to be honest. If we had a couple of winners, I’d have had my chest out.
“He’s so laid-back at home and you nearly start questioning yourself ‘is he a bit heavy going around the ring’.
“Sam gave him a no-nonsense ride and kept it very straightforward. I’m very lucky to have the riders I have, the staff I have and the owners.
“I was dreaming last night if Teahupoo could win today and Meath could win the Leinster final it would finish off what has been a rough season to be a great season.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Teahupoo delivers again for Gordon Elliott, defending crown at Punchestown
TEAHUPOO SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDED his Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle crown with a comprehensive victory on day three of the Punchestown Festival.
Gordon Elliott’s charge returned to County Kildare off the back of successive defeats this season, including when bidding for back-to-back wins in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
The eight-year-old filled the runner-up spot in the Cotswolds, having previously found star mare Lossiemouth too strong in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, and was a 5-4 favourite to get himself back in the winner’s circle under Sam Ewing.
After being settled in midfield for the majority of the three-mile journey, Teahupoo travelled strongly before being nudged to lead rounding the home turn and the further he went the better he looked, with four and a quarter lengths the margin over Asterion Forlonge.
Elliott said: “This horse has got me out of trouble a few times and he’s done it again. He’s a star of a horse.
Sam Ewing celebrates winning The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) with Teahupoo. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
“I was panicking turning in to be honest. If we had a couple of winners, I’d have had my chest out.
“He’s so laid-back at home and you nearly start questioning yourself ‘is he a bit heavy going around the ring’.
“Sam gave him a no-nonsense ride and kept it very straightforward. I’m very lucky to have the riders I have, the staff I have and the owners.
“I was dreaming last night if Teahupoo could win today and Meath could win the Leinster final it would finish off what has been a rough season to be a great season.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
back-to-back Horse Racing Punchestown Racing Winning