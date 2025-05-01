Teahupoo delivers again for Gordon Elliott, defending crown at Punchestown

TEAHUPOO SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDED his Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle crown with a comprehensive victory on day three of the Punchestown Festival.

Gordon Elliott’s charge returned to County Kildare off the back of successive defeats this season, including when bidding for back-to-back wins in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

The eight-year-old filled the runner-up spot in the Cotswolds, having previously found star mare Lossiemouth too strong in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, and was a 5-4 favourite to get himself back in the winner’s circle under Sam Ewing.

After being settled in midfield for the majority of the three-mile journey, Teahupoo travelled strongly before being nudged to lead rounding the home turn and the further he went the better he looked, with four and a quarter lengths the margin over Asterion Forlonge.

Elliott said: “This horse has got me out of trouble a few times and he’s done it again. He’s a star of a horse.

Sam Ewing celebrates winning The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) with Teahupoo.

“I was panicking turning in to be honest. If we had a couple of winners, I’d have had my chest out.

“He’s so laid-back at home and you nearly start questioning yourself ‘is he a bit heavy going around the ring’.

“Sam gave him a no-nonsense ride and kept it very straightforward. I’m very lucky to have the riders I have, the staff I have and the owners.

“I was dreaming last night if Teahupoo could win today and Meath could win the Leinster final it would finish off what has been a rough season to be a great season.”