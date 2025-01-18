LIVE: Leinster v Bath, Champions Cup

Good evening!

How’s tricks, everyone? Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool game, in which they’ll host Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll bring you live updates of all the scores and big moments if you can’t make it to Landsdowne Road or to a TV (RTÉ 2/Premier Sports) this evening.

The URC leaders and the Premiership leaders will go at it from 5:30pm. Leinster are chasing the highest seed possible and home advantage in the knockouts. Bath are chasing the point, or points, that would steer them into the last 16.

Let’s go!

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO