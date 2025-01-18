Advertisement
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Leinster v Bath, Champions Cup

The URC leaders host the Premiership leaders at the Aviva Stadium, with kick-off at 5:30pm.
4.46pm, 18 Jan 2025

19 mins ago 4:52PM
Good evening!

How’s tricks, everyone? Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool game, in which they’ll host Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll bring you live updates of all the scores and big moments if you can’t make it to Landsdowne Road or to a TV (RTÉ 2/Premier Sports) this evening.

The URC leaders and the Premiership leaders will go at it from 5:30pm. Leinster are chasing the highest seed possible and home advantage in the knockouts. Bath are chasing the point, or points, that would steer them into the last 16.

Let’s go!

a-general-view-of-the-aviva-stadium-ahead-of-the-game Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie