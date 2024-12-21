Advertisement
More Stories
Leinster and Connacht meet at Lansdowne Road this evening. Ben Brady/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, URC

East meets West at the Aviva Stadium, with kick-off at 5:30pm.
4.46pm, 21 Dec 2024
13

18 mins ago 5:02PM
Teams

Leinster have included five academy players in their starting XV for this one.

Leo Cullen has shuffled the deck, with Alex Soroka making his first appearance of the season at blindside. In all, 13 changes for Leinster but it’s still a strong-looking 23 for the hosts.

That said, do Connacht have a chance here — on paper, anyway? Pete Wilkins has recalled three big guns in Finlay Bealham, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen. Josh Ioane returns at out-half.

This is about the strongest side Connacht could possibly name, and it could make it a very enjoyable game indeed.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Charlie Tector, Jordie Barrett, Andrew Osborne; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani; Diarmuid Mangan, RG Snyman; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Cian Healy, Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Max Deegan.

alex-soroka Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

CONNACHT: Piers O’Conor; Mack Hansen, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Shane Jennings; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Josh Murphy, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Sean Jansen, Caolin Blade, Santiago Cordero, Conor Oliver. 

bundee-aki Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).

30 mins ago 4:49PM
Good evening!

Happy Christmas, one and all, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s URC interpro at home to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

Gavan Casey with you here — hope you’re having a great one so far! I’ll bring you live updates of all the major incidents from the game if you’re out and about and can’t make it to a TV/Lansdowne Road.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm, and the game is on both RTÉ and Premier Sports if you’re rushing home to tune in.

a-view-of-the-connacht-dressing-room James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View 13 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
13 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie