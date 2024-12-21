LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, URC

Teams

Leinster have included five academy players in their starting XV for this one.

Leo Cullen has shuffled the deck, with Alex Soroka making his first appearance of the season at blindside. In all, 13 changes for Leinster but it’s still a strong-looking 23 for the hosts.

That said, do Connacht have a chance here — on paper, anyway? Pete Wilkins has recalled three big guns in Finlay Bealham, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen. Josh Ioane returns at out-half.

This is about the strongest side Connacht could possibly name, and it could make it a very enjoyable game indeed.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Charlie Tector, Jordie Barrett, Andrew Osborne; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani; Diarmuid Mangan, RG Snyman; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Cian Healy, Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Max Deegan.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

CONNACHT: Piers O’Conor; Mack Hansen, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Shane Jennings; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Josh Murphy, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Sean Jansen, Caolin Blade, Santiago Cordero, Conor Oliver.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).