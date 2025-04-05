Leeds' Premier League hopes suffer setback, Irish strikers on target in League One

LEEDS DROPPED out of the Championship automatic-promotion spots after they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Luton at Kenilworth Road, while several Irish players were on target across the water today.

Dan James scored a stunning equaliser, cancelling out Izzy Jones’ early opener, but the visitors could not find a winner as they slipped to third in the table.

The Whites looked strong in the early stages, trying to take advantage of a slip by Christ Makosso as Manor Solomon’s dangerous cross was headed straight at Thomas Kaminski by James.

The Luton stopper made a brilliant save in the 14th minute to deny Junior Firpo after the defender prodded Solomon’s free-kick goalwards, clawing it away from the bottom corner, also denying the on-loan Tottenham winger when he took aim from outside the box.

Town then went to the other end and moved in front as they sliced through United’s midfield, Liam Walsh winning the ball back and finding Elijah Adebayo who outmuscled his marker to send the overlapping Jordan Clark into the box.

The midfielder was able to wait for support and pick out the perfect cross for Jones who arrived on time to volley home his first Luton goal at the back post.

United were not behind for long though as winger James was allowed to collect a half-cleared corner and having got past the challenge of Adebayo, bent his 20-yard effort inside the far post for his 12th goal of the season.

Just before the break, Luton looked to reassert their advantage. Makosso’s long throw was flicked on by Carlton Morris for strike partner Adebayo but his header was comfortably grasped by Karl Darlow, who started ahead of under-fire Illan Meslier.

After the break, Adebayo was forced off just four minutes in when he suffered a knee injury, the fit-again Tahith Chong coming on.

Luton almost had the lead again though, with Thelo Aasgaard finding some space and drilling low, only to see Darlow make a fine save with Clark teed up afterwards, only to slash over the bar.

Kaminski was out quickly to stop Solomon getting through as the keeper also did well after 73 minutes as Leeds were able to break quickly, palming substitute Patrick Bamford’s low shot aside.

Leeds might have won it with eight minutes left as James escaped the offside flag that Luton’s fans and players were screaming for, his cross put wide from just a few yards out at the far post by Solomon.

Substitute Isaac Schmidt then had another chance in stoppage time, but Makosso made a superb sliding challenge to prevent him getting a shot away.

In League One, Irish international James Collins scored a brace as 11th-place Lincoln City drew 2-2 with promotion hopefuls Charlton.

Elsewhere, Limerick native Dara Costelloe, on loan from Burnley, was among the scorers in Northampton’s 4-0 win over Peterborough.

In addition, former Ireland underage international Joe Rafferty scored a stoppage-time winner in Rotherham’s 2-1 defeat of Blackpool.

In League Two, ex-Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly scored twice as bottom-of-the-table Carlisle beat Newport County 3-2 to boost their survival hopes.

And finally, Calum Kavanagh — son of former Ireland international Graham — was on target as leaders Bradford beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0.

English Championship results on Saturday:

Bristol City 2 Watford 1

Coventry 1 Burnley 2

Luton 1 Leeds 1

Millwall 2 Portsmouth 1

Oxford 1 Sheffield United 0

Plymouth 2 Norwich 1

Preston 1 Stoke 1

QPR 0 Cardiff 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Hull 1

Swansea 1 Derby 0

West Brom 0 Sunderland 1

Played Friday

Blackburn 0 Middlesbrough 2

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy